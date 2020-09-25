Quantcast
Connect with us

Anti-masker doctor flashes gun during video chat: ‘I’d rather be carrying a gun than masking up’

Published

1 min ago

on

A California physician is the subject of controversy after he appeared in a video waving a handgun, saying he’d rather carry a concealed weapon than wear a mask, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Dr. Jeff Barke of Newport Beach has been a vocal opponent of mask wearing and has called for the reopening of schools and businesses. The video, which took place on September 16, also features anti-masker Peggy Hall. At one point in the conversation, Barke pulled out a 9-millimeter handgun.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I live in Orange County, so I carry this wherever I go,” he says. “This is what I carry when I’m out in public to protect others and protect the public.

“I’d rather see somebody carrying a concealed [weapon] than masking up,” he adds. “I think that’s better for the public than anything.”

In the wake of Barke’s comments, Hoag Hospital officials released a statement distancing themselves from the physician, clarifying that he’s not an employee and that his personal views are “inconsistent with those of all recognized medical and scientific organizations.”

Watch the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Illinois Republican urged to drop out of the race following ‘despicable’ racist and anti-gay remarks

Published

5 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

In Illinois, one of the Republicans who is seeking reelection is Rep. Amy L. Grant, who has been running against Democratic challenger Ken Mejia-Beal and was first elected to the Illinois House of Representatives in 2018. But Grant’s critics are now calling for her to drop out of the race because of racist and anti-gay comments about her opponent.

According to John Garcia, a reporter for Chicago’s Channel 7 (the local ABC affiliate), Grant can be heard making the remarks in a recording of a fundraising call with a prospective donor. Mejia-Beal is African-American and openly gay.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Democrats’ actions this week suggest they have no real intention to save our democracy

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

Democrats in Congress have done little more than pay lip service to bipartisanship in the week since the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Even as the high court's ideological balance is up for grabs for the third time in four years — and as the president of the United States refuses to commit to a peaceful transfer of power — prominent Senate Democrats have rushed to tamp down talk of retaliatory action. This leaves little doubt that the opposition party is unequipped to handle the threat posed to democracy by Donald Trump and the Republicans.

The same Senate Republican leadership who refused to vote on Barack Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland four years ago, denying liberals their first court majority since the 1960s, has made clear they intend to ram through a new Supreme Court justice, most likely in the final week before Election Day. By his own admission, Trump wants a new justice seated by then because he intends to use the federal judiciary to nullify enough absentee ballots to hand him a second term.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘The election that could break America’: Inside how Trump and the GOP could steal the vote

Published

28 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

As President Trump refuses to commit to accepting the results of the upcoming election, we speak to Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Barton Gellman, whose latest piece in The Atlantic looks at how Trump could subvert the election results and stay in power even if he loses to Joe Biden. “Trump’s strategy is never to concede. He may win, he may lose, but under no circumstances will he concede this election,” says Gellman. “That’s a big problem, because we don’t actually have a mechanism for forcing a candidate to concede, and concession is the way we have ended elections.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE