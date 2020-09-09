Apocalyptic ‘hellscape’ of San Francisco as the Bay Area glows with fire

The California fires have finally reached close enough to San Francisco that the city is now blanketed in a deep orange “hellscape” according to one person who took photos and videos.

Like an apocalyptic scene out of “Blade Runner,” but ash is falling down like snow across the state and into Nevada.

The acreage burned is setting records, marking the second, third and fourth-largest fires burned in California state history. The fires in California and Oregon are so large that the smoke and flames can be seen from space.

The evolution of the Oregon & N. California fires over the last 12 hours. As seen in a Fire Temperature product via GOES-West: https://t.co/krNFAkXfYj. pic.twitter.com/wzJXQWZirF — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) September 9, 2020

On Sept. 8, 2020, the #GOESWest 🛰️ focused in on the #OregonFires and #CaliforniaFires. We can not only see all the smoke they produce, but by combining Fire Temperature RGB with this GeoColor imagery, we can see the reddish glow of the hot spots where they originate. pic.twitter.com/RIBB5gOELf — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 9, 2020

To make matters worse, the heatwave is still plaguing the state and Santa Ana winds are beginning to ramp up, propelling the fires more across the western region.

About 39 million Americans are now under red-flag fire warnings.

See the shocking photos and videos below:

People really don’t know what to do right now. Everyone on the Embarcadero is stopping to record the sky and chit chatting in a way I haven’t seen since pre-pandemic @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/ueKQ4g7WTD — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 9, 2020

I'm at the Botanical Gardens. pic.twitter.com/aqpEJs1RrK — Claire Gunter (@underceg) September 9, 2020

views from the east bay. The first I took with my real camera, using a flash. It picked up all of the ash falling. first two are in the Richmond Annex, last one is from the Berkeley Lab. pic.twitter.com/nsXATC0JMc — Miriam (@miriamcelia33) September 9, 2020

The sky over Oakland keeps getting darker and more orange. My phone kept color correcting the actual hue so I busted out my real camera @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/ENv4WSOhUy — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 9, 2020

Here's an explainer by @sfchronicle's @ctuan on WHY our Bay Area skies are so apocalyptic this morning https://t.co/lCI7pW3Tgn pic.twitter.com/nphtnKfBd1 — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 9, 2020

A swirl of orange fog and smoke hangs over the San Francisco skyline this morning seen in this image taken at 10 a.m. @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/AzMzVoZNCg — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 9, 2020

You can't tell but that is Alcatraz @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/meK0VXaIof — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 9, 2020

Eli Harik wears a mask while gazing at the Bay Bridge and heavy orange skies due to nearby wildfires hanging over San Francisco on Wednesday, September 9 @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/B2wahjkeRw — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 9, 2020

Scenes from around San Francisco where dark orange skies are still blanketing the city and region. This apocalyptic hue is due to a combination of smoke from various wildfires sitting above the marine fog layer. More here on @sfchronicle https://t.co/eChDMsLZLs pic.twitter.com/VaQlNsML0y — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 9, 2020

More images of the sky over my North Oakland neighborhood taken with my real camera while on a walk. As I type, the sky continues to change and become a darker orange @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/Ue9LwklD1W — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 9, 2020

**HAPPENING NOW: San Francisco sits in an eerie orange haze as ash and smoke float in from the Bear Fire burning 150 miles away. (📸: @geoffreyfowler) pic.twitter.com/mDvyBdTskJ — Patrick Hussion (@PatrickHussion) September 9, 2020

11:30 a.m. in San Francisco. this hellscape is exactly what I’ve been dreading since we got 0 inches of rain in February, normally the wettest time of year. but seeing the fire season get just as bad as I feared, and worsening, is agonizing. I don’t know what else to say pic.twitter.com/sOD86WDacL — J.D. Morris (@thejdmorris) September 9, 2020

An unprecedented number of major wildfires in Washington, Oregon, and California have turned skies across the West Coast orange. Roughly 87 fires are currently raging across the U.S., and the worst part of wildfire season is just beginning. pic.twitter.com/p2YC2b5ldI — UberFacts (@UberFacts) September 9, 2020

Fire smoke blocking out the sun in San Francisco this morning. This is 7:40am. There are so many fires in and around the state. pic.twitter.com/Q1L0T6rC3s — Sarah Frier (@sarahfrier) September 9, 2020

The Bidwell Bar Bridge is surrounded by fire in Lake Oroville during the Bear fire in Oroville, California, as dangerous wildfires rage across the state. https://t.co/M4BOsrBqY9 pic.twitter.com/fxkevRHuMb — ABC News (@ABC) September 9, 2020