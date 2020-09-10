Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Appalling betrayal’: New report details dozens of Trump rollbacks perpetrated under cover of COVID-19

Published

3 mins ago

on

Donald Trump, official White House photo by Tia Dufour

“Nearly 200,000 Americans are dead and more than 6 million have been infected with Covid-19 because of the administration’s disastrous response, but Trump’s top priority is showering giant corporations with deregulatory special favors,” says Matt Kent of the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen. 

In the nearly six months since President Donald Trump declared a public health emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, he has rolled back at least 30 public protections, while proposing changes to at least 20 others, according to a report published Thursday by Public Citizen’s Coalition on Sensible Safeguards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report—Pandemic Rollbacks: Slashing Safeguards During the Coronavirus—tracks dozens of regulatory rollbacks enacted or proposed by the Trump administration since March.

Noting that Trump “has directed agencies to press forward with his dangerous, unpopular, and corrupt deregulatory agenda as if it’s business as usual,” the report accuses the president of appearing “eager to take advantage of the crisis and ram through deregulatory policies while the rest of the country is distracted.”

The rollbacks are spread widely across numerous federal agencies, with many occuring at the besieged Environmental Protection Agency. Here is a sampling of some of the administration’s more egregious actions:

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the administration’s proposed rollbacks are: revoking protections for unhoused transgender people, redefining critical wildlife habitats, revising the Clean Air Act, weakening pipeline safety rules, and removing barriers on oil and gas drilling in the Arctic Sea.

“Instead of using their regulatory and enforcement powers to implement a national pandemic response, Trump officials have sabotaged or obliterated essential health, safety, environmental, anti-discrimination, and financial safeguards for the American public,” said Matt Kent, a regulatory policy associate for Public Citizen, in a statement.

“Nearly 200,000 Americans are dead and more than 6 million have been infected with Covid-19 because of the administration’s disastrous response, but Trump’s priority is showering giant corporations with deregulatory special favors,” Kent added. “It’s an appalling betrayal of the American people.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

COVID-19

‘I didn’t lie’: Trump whines about getting asked a ‘terrible question’ about his coronavirus lying

Published

10 mins ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump told reporters he did not lie about the coronavirus despite lying to the American people for months. In a series of 18 recorded interviews President Donald Trump in January and February told Watergate reporter Bob Woodward he knew how deadly the coronavirus was, while publicly downplaying its danger.

"Why did you lie to the American people and why should we trust what you have to say now?" ABC News' Jonathan Karl asked Trump.

"Terrible question, and the phraseology. I didn't lie," Trump said, lying. "What I said is we have to be calm, we can't be panicked."

Continue Reading

COVID-19

NFL player among fraudsters accused of stealing $70 million in pandemic aid

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

Scammers have stolen $70 million from a program supporting US businesses hurt by the coronavirus downturn, leading to charges against dozens of people including an NFL player, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

Brian C. Rabbitt, an acting assistant attorney general for the criminal division, told reporters that 57 people had been charged with attempting -- successfully in many cases -- to get hold of more than $175 million from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Only some of that amount was actually taken, however, and the government has recovered about $30 million.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Woodward’s book will inoculate Americans against Trump’s coming ‘October surprise’: Paul Krugman

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image