‘Appalling’: Kayleigh McEnany attacks Ruth Bader Ginsburg mourners for ‘vote him out’ chants

During a press conference at the White House this Thursday, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was asked about the chorus of chants and boos that met President Trump as he paid his respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s flag-draped coffin on the steps of the Supreme Court earlier in the day.

“I think the chants were appalling but certainly to be expected when you’re in the heart of the swamp. I travel with the President all across the country, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida, Nevada, and everywhere we go — the streets are lined with support like I don’t think any other president has had previously,” McEnany said.

Watch the video below: