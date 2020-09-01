Appeals Court further delays Manhattan DA’s demand for Trump’s tax returns
NEW YORK — President Donald Trump has successfully stalled Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance’s demand for his tax returns for more than a year thanks to a Tuesday ruling by the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals. The one-page order from the Appeals Court scheduled a hearing for Sept. 25. In the meantime, Vance’s demand for eight years of returns from Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars, remains on pause. Trump sued over Vance’s subpoena on Sept. 19 of last year. The three-judge panel signaled its openness to Trump’s stall tactics during a brief hearing on whether to extend the stay on Vance’s …
GOP senator burned to the ground for absurd grandstanding against racial justice protesters
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) was brutally mocked on Twitter on Tuesday after a far-right activist posted on Twitter that Kentucky's junior senator was planning to subpoena Antifa.
"BREAKING REPORT: Rand Paul has called to SUBPOENA ANTIFA plane records, hotel records, all travel records & all funding," former GOP candidate Chuck Callesto posted on Twitter.
Antifa, which is short for anti-fascist, is not an actual group that has an address or membership to subpoena. That fatal flaw in Paul's reasoning was on full display as "Antifa HQ" trended on Twitter, though many users also reminded Paul that America's Greatest Generation is renowned for beating the fascists in World War II.
FBI investigating pilot’s eyewitness account of man in a jetpack flying over LAX
According to reports, the FBI is investigating an American Airlines pilot's claims that he saw a man flying on a jetpack in the path of oncoming jets high above Los Angeles.
"The FBI is aware of the reports by pilots on Sunday and is working to determine what occurred," a spokesperson told FOX 11 on Tuesday.
"When it comes to accuracy and detail and reliability, you’d probably rank airline pilots right up there," FOX 11 reports. "So, when an American Airlines pilot reported via radio to the control tower seeing a 'guy in a jetpack' as he was approaching LAX at about 3,000 feet and ten miles out for a landing, you had to give it serious credibility, as unlikely as that may be. "
‘In most families, there would be a family meeting to stop him from embarrassing himself’: Conservative
Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin couldn't help but notice that President Donald Trump reached a new level of absurdity when right-wing Fox News personality Laura Ingraham seemed to judge him for QAnon conspiracies.
"In concocting his tale, Trump fantasized of 'people that you’ve never heard of, people that are in the dark shadows,'" wrote Rubin. "Ingraham, as though trying her best to stop his self-immolation, responded, 'That sounds like conspiracy theory.' No luck."