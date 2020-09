‘Are you still drunk?’ Matt Gaetz faces backlash after he inadvertently admits Trump ‘obstructed justice’

A tweet came back to bite Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Monday after he seemed to admit that President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

“The Mueller team obstructed way more justice than Trump ever did,” the Florida Republican wrote in a tweet, referring to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. President Donald Trump was eventually impeached by Congress for obstruction among other crimes.

The Mueller team obstructed way more justice than Trump ever did. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) September 14, 2020

Twitter users quickly noted that Gaetz seemed to be acknowledging lawlessness on behalf of the president.

Read some of the replies below.

Thanks for admitting Trump obstructed justice. — KalliJo (@kallijo68) September 14, 2020

Nice confession there. — stephen Shomo (@ShomoStephen) September 14, 2020

You just admitted @realDonaldTrump obstructed justice. Congrats Matt. — Dark Shadows Payroll & Travel Agent (@SaxonThegn) September 14, 2020

Nice! Glad we can at least agree that Trump obstructed justice. Some real bipartisanship there! — WhatIfBarackOrHillarySaidIt 🌊😷🗳️🏴‍☠️ (@IfBarack) September 14, 2020

Thanks Matt for admitting that Trump obstructed justice! Well done. — JeanBean #BidenHarris2020 (@🏠)😷🏳️‍🌈 (@luvredsox13) September 14, 2020

You… you just admitted that Trump obstructed justice. Are you still drunk? — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) September 14, 2020

Senate Intelligence Committee confirmed.. And just in case… pic.twitter.com/AC82gOD5j6 — RustyRos (@RustyRos) September 14, 2020

That doesn't even make sense….at all…. — Maria Dy (@DyMdillon) September 14, 2020

Day drinking again. — Mark Pinter (@markiepinter) September 14, 2020

Get out of the bottle Mattie. — mylittlecorner (@mylittlecorne11) September 14, 2020