Armed ‘militia style checkpoint’: Reporters covering Oregon blazes had ‘guns pulled’ on them

Published

1 min ago

on

Smoke covering the capitol in Salem, Oregon (screengrab)

Three reporters in Oregon reported they had guns pulled on them while covering the forest fires in Oregon.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter Sergio Olmos was traveling with journalists Justin Yau and Alisa Azar.

The reporters recounted what happened on Twitter:

