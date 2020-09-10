Armed ‘militia style checkpoint’: Reporters covering Oregon blazes had ‘guns pulled’ on them

Three reporters in Oregon reported they had guns pulled on them while covering the forest fires in Oregon.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter Sergio Olmos was traveling with journalists Justin Yau and Alisa Azar.

The reporters recounted what happened on Twitter:

We got 3 guns pulled on us at a militia style checkpoint. I’m with @MrOlmos and @PDocumentarians

none of us are white. — Alissa Azar (@R3volutionDaddy) September 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I asked this gentlemen if he was threatening us, he said he wasn’t. Him and another man with a gun told us to “get the fuck out of here” and took a picture of my plates https://t.co/l4L9oOLRl4 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) September 11, 2020

We were approached by an armed group telling us to leave, they are wary of outsiders based on rumors of arsonists starting fires in the area. #OregonFires2020 #OregonFires #oregonwildfires pic.twitter.com/pbUJPC5hKh — Justin Yau (@PDocumentarians) September 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT