‘Art of the Deal’ co-author calls ‘worthless’ Donald Trump the ‘biggest tax fraud in IRS history’

The Times report walks through the $300 million that Trump got from his father starting as young as three years old so that his father could hide money much in the same way the president does now. Some of the money he “inherited” it is now known Trump stole from his brother’s daughter, Mary Trump.
“The thing is that what you have here is the middle of Trump’s vulnerability,” said Schwartz. “He equates his personal worth, whatever amount of worth he thinks he has deep down with his net worth, and what’s so clear here is that he is a horrible businessman. Just as he’s been a terrible president. So, I think from the point of view, for example, of Biden in this debate to poke at Trump’s obvious financial ineptitude, what he is good at being.”
Schwartz also noted that it’s important to note that the one thing is “really, really good at is cheating.”
“Even the people who run big John Gotti and the others who run big criminal enterprises usually get tracked down eventually,” said Schwartz. “This is what’s happening here.”
Vice President Joe Biden's campaign issued a statement after President Donald Trump again challenged his opponent to take a drug test ahead of the Tuesday debates.
Trump has spent the majority of the campaign claiming that Biden is too stupid and mentally unfit to be president. But as the debates got closer, Trump began to downplay Biden's mental acuity saying that Biden probably will win the debates because he'll take drugs.
Biden, whose only vice is ice cream, doesn't even drink alcohol. But his campaign explained that they'll be employing a different tactic to win the debate instead of a drug test.
Just hours after the worst story about President Donald Trump dropped from the New York Times, former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale barricaded himself in a Florida home with a gun threatening to harm himself.
Local 10 News reported Parscale was in one of his many homes when police were called. Officers arrived and spoke with Parscale's wife, who said that he was armed with multiple firearms and was threatening to harm himself.
President Donald Trump was revealed as a tax fraud in a New York Times report Sunday evening. The report detailed the two years that Trump paid taxes; he only paid $750 each year. The self-described billionaire shows that he has nearly $500 million in debt.
Trump has built his career on the idea that he is one of the country's best businessmen. He even founded the show "The Apprentice" to promote his business expertise and pick the next big business expert. The Times reported Trump has earned more money by pretending to be a businessman than he has made actually developing business.