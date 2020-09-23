As CDC reverses itself on COVID-19, Americans are losing trust, warn public-health experts
People who are exposed to a COVID-19 patient but feel fine don’t necessarily need to get tested, the nation’s top public health agency declared in August — only to drop that advice last Friday.The same day, it declared that the coronavirus could spread beyond the 6-foot social distancing threshold, borne by “aerosol” particles that remain aloft for minutes.But this week the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention took down that update, too, saying it shouldn’t have been posted without review.The reversals have alarmed veterans of the public-health community, warning that they could fue…
COVID-19
As CDC reverses itself on COVID-19, Americans are losing trust, warn public-health experts
People who are exposed to a COVID-19 patient but feel fine don’t necessarily need to get tested, the nation’s top public health agency declared in August — only to drop that advice last Friday.The same day, it declared that the coronavirus could spread beyond the 6-foot social distancing threshold, borne by “aerosol” particles that remain aloft for minutes.But this week the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention took down that update, too, saying it shouldn’t have been posted without review.The reversals have alarmed veterans of the public-health community, warning that they could fue... (more…)
2020 Election
Chaotic White House made worse by ‘incompetent’ Trump who rarely shows up for work: report
According to Playboy magazine senior White House correspondent Brian Karem -- who has seen it first hand -- Donald Trump is an absentee president who puts in little time at his job and, when he does, has no idea what he is supposed to be doing.
Writing for the conservative Bulwark, Karem said Trump is more than just "Putin's puppet," he is "incompetent" and therefore dangerous.
As Karem see it, the public is inundated with reports about the president's "bombast, wild claims, misogyny, racism, lies, greed and avarice" but what should be more concerning is his inability to fulfill the basic responsibilities of his office.
COVID-19
Maddow exclusive busts CDC director for shocking corruption scandal — and has the documents to prove it
The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC triumphantly reported on a story the show has been chasing for months.
Maddow reported on a Centers for Disease Control investigation of the massive coronavirus outbreak at a Smithfields Foods meatpacking factory in South Dakota. Over 1,300 workers contracted COVID-19.
The CDC sent an "Epidemiologic Assistance" team, also as Epi-Aids.
Maddow had previously reported that the Epi-Aids report issued on April 22 did not sound like previous reports the CDC has issued.
On Tuesday, she reported that there actually was a real report given to South Dakota on April 21st. And that CDC Director Robert Redfield's office made the scientists issue a secondary report the next day, after meeting with Agricultural Secretary Sonny Perdue.