Quantcast
Connect with us

As the West goes up in flames, Trump couldn’t care less

Published

1 min ago

on

The air outside my window is yellow today. It was orange yesterday. The Air Quality Index is over 200. The Environmental Protection Agency defines this as a “health alert” in which “everyone may experience more serious health effects if they are exposed for 24 hours.” Unfortunately, the index has been over 200 for several days.

The West is burning. Wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington are incinerating homes, killing scores of people, sickening many others, causing hundreds of thousands to evacuate, burning entire towns to the ground, consuming millions of acres, and blanketing the western third of the United States with thick, acrid and dangerous smoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet the president has said and done almost nothing. He’s in California today for a quick photo-op, and then high-tails back to Washington (or is it Mar-a-Lago?) as fast as he can.

A month ago, Trump wanted to protect lives in Oregon and California from “rioters and looters.” He sent federal forces into the streets of Portland and threatened to send them to Oakland and Los Angeles.

Today, Portland is in danger of being burned and Oakland and Los Angeles are under health alerts.

Trump couldn’t care less. These states voted against him in 2016 and he still bears a grudge.

He came close to rejecting California’s request for emergency funding.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He told us to stop giving money to people whose houses had burned down because he was so rageful that people in the state of California didn’t support him,” said former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff Miles Taylor.

Another explanation for Trump’s indifference is that the wildfires are tied to human-caused climate change, which Trump has done everything humanly possible to worsen.

Extreme weather disasters are rampaging across America. Last Wednesday, the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration released its latest State of the Climate report, finding that just in August the US was hit by four billion-dollar calamities. In addition to wildfires, there were two enormous hurricanes and an extraordinary Midwest derecho.

ADVERTISEMENT

These are inconvenient facts for a president who has spent much of his presidency dismantling every major climate and environmental policy he can lay his hands on.

Starting with his unilateral decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement, Trump has been the most anti-environmental president in history.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has called climate change a “hoax”. He has claimed, with no evidence, that windmills cause cancer. He has weakened Obama-era limits on planet-warming carbon dioxide from power plants and from cars and trucks. He has rolled back rules governing clean air, water and toxic chemicals. He has opened more public land to oil and gas drilling.

He has targeted California in particular, revoking the state’s authority to set tougher car emission standards than those required by the federal government.

In all, the Trump administration has reversed, repealed, or otherwise rolled back nearly 70 environmental rules and regulations. More than 30 rollbacks are still in progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, seven weeks before election day, with much of the nation either aflame or suffering other consequences of climate change, Trump unabashedly defends his record and attacks Joe Biden.

“The core of [Biden’s] economic agenda is a hard-left crusade against American energy,” Trump harrumphed in a Rose Garden speech last month.

Not quite. While Biden has made tackling climate change a centerpiece of his campaign, proposing to invest $2 trillion in a massive green jobs program to build renewable energy infrastructure, his ideas are not exactly radical. The money would be used for improving energy efficiency, constructing 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations, and increasing renewable energy from wind, solar and other technologies.

Biden wants to end the use of fossil fuels to generate electricity by 2035, and to bring America to net zero emissions of greenhouse gases by no later than 2050. His goals may be too modest. If what is now occurring in the west is any indication, 2050 will be too late.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nonetheless, Americans have a clear choice. In a few weeks, when they decide whether Trump deserves another four years, climate change will be on the ballot.

The choice shouldn’t be hard to make. Like the coronavirus, the dire consequences of climate change – coupled with Trump’s utter malfeasance – offer unambiguous proof that he couldn’t care less about the public good.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump purposely
downplayed the Covid-19
pandemic to win the election?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Republican suffers profane meltdown after newspaper reports on her conspiracy theories

Published

9 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

Correspondent Daniel Walters received a profane and homophobic response after reporting on a Washington state representative pushing conspiracy theories on Facebook.

"State Rep. Jenny Graham (R-Spokane) called me on my cellphone the day the Inlander published my story about her unwittingly linking to conspiracy theory posts on Facebook. I called her back immediately — while she was still leaving a voicemail — and was greeted with two blasts of profanity," Walters reported for the Spokane Inlander.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump associates alarmed as Biden blitzes battleground states with gigantic fundraising haul: report

Published

37 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

On Monday, Axios reported that allies of President Donald Trump are worried about Joe Biden's fundraising haul — which he is already using to deluge swing states around the country with campaign ads.

"Joe Biden's mammoth $364 million August fundraising haul is leading to tens of millions worth of ads in battleground states," reported Mike Allen. The report added that "The Trump campaign [says] ad spending will be up 50% over last week, with Arizona and Pennsylvania added, for a total of eight states with advertising on broadcast and local cable," but that "Biden has nearly doubled Trump's spending over the last month."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s unpopularity with Mormon voters is fracturing the GOP base — and it could doom him: report

Published

58 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

On Monday, Politico reported that President Donald Trump is making a frantic effort to win over Mormon voters — a group that has cooled on the Republican Party since he became its standard-bearer, and that could be an obstacle to him winning key Western states.

"Before Trump became the party standard-bearer, Mormons had been among the most loyal GOP voters in the country," reported Alex Thompson and Laura Barrón-López. "But many Mormons found Trump blasphemous, and the church itself made thinly veiled statements condemning the candidate’s rhetoric on immigration and religious freedom. Mormon support for the Republican ticket dropped from 80 percent in 2004 and 78 percent in 2012, to 61 percent in 2016, even as most other Christians moved further to the right, according to Pew."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image