Assange extradition hearing resumes in London court
Imprisoned WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange renewed objections to his transfer to the United States on Monday, as a British court resumed the hearing of a US extradition request.Australian citizen Assange, 49, restated his opposition to extradition at London’s Central Criminal Court, or Old Bailey, after the US Justice Department issued a new indictment in June.Lawyer Stella Moris, Assange’s partner and the mother of his two sons, delivered a petition for his release from media freedom group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) to nearby Downing Street, the British prime minister’s residence.The on…
Colleges are defying the Trump administration’s COVID-19 guidelines — with disastrous results
Even though the White House Coronavirus Task Force is telling colleges to keep students who contract the novel coronavirus quarantined on campus, many colleges are sending the students back home anyway.
The Daily Beast reports that many colleges are ordering their COVID-infected students to go home even though experts say doing so is likely to accelerate community spread.
In one particularly disastrous example, Georgia Southern University last week ordered infected students to vacate the campus during their quarantine periods, even going so far as to kick them out of off-campus housing.
Why we still don’t know if Trump is a Russian asset
As chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Representative Adam Schiff is attempting to meet the Supreme Court’s guidelines for gaining access to Donald Trump’s financial records. In a memorandum to committee members on counterintelligence risks posed by the president’s financial ties, he included this footnote:
Based on the Committee’s review, it does not appear that Special Counsel Mueller issued any grand jury subpoenas to obtain the President’s financial records. The Committee also has reason to believe, based on its oversight work, that the FBI Counterintelligence Division has not investigated counterintelligence risks arising from President Trump’s foreign financial ties.
Fear and loathing in Hollywood at streamers’ stranglehold
Hollywood stars and top directors are getting increasingly anxious about the hold streaming giants Netflix and Amazon are exerting over cinema.
Several expressed unease at the dominance streamers established during the pandemic at the Venice film festival -- the first major industry gathering since the coronavirus struck.
With many cinemas still closed and studios wary of releasing movies with social distancing in force, the two big US giants have virtually had the film-going public to themselves.
Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett, who is chairing the jury at Venice, said cinema needed support and warned it could be tricky "moving from a monoculture of streaming over the last six months to how we open cinemas.