Australian Embassy evacuated nation’s last two journalists in China after police confrontation

Published

1 min ago

on

Chinese leader Xi Jinping, photo by 總統府

Questions as to what the outside world is learning about China is once again in question after Australia’s last two journalists in the country were evacuated.

“The [Australian Broadcasting Corporation] and Australian Financial Review have rushed their China correspondents out of the country after police demanded interviews with both journalists, resulting in an extraordinary diplomatic standoff. Bill Birtles, the ABC’s correspondent based in Beijing, and Mike Smith, the AFR’s correspondent based in Shanghai, boarded a flight to Sydney last night after the pair were questioned separately by China’s Ministry of State security,” the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports.

“Birtles had spent four days sheltering in Australia’s Embassy in Beijing, while Smith took refuge in Australia’s Shanghai consulate as diplomats negotiated with Chinese officials to allow them to safely leave the country,” the network reported.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs had warned Birtle and his network he should leave China and he was scheduled to depart on Thursday.

“But the threatening behaviour from Chinese officials peaked before he could leave, when seven police officers arrived at Birtles’ apartment at midnight last Wednesday as he was holding farewell drinks with friends and colleagues,” the network reported. “They told him he was banned from leaving the country, and that he would be contacted the next day to organise a time to be questioned over a national security case.'”

After being interviewed on Sunday the travel ban was lifted.

“He was joined by consular staff on a flight from Beijing to Shanghai early on Monday, where he waited for his flight to Sydney. AFR’s correspondent Smith was subjected to questioning on Monday evening, after sheltering in the Australian consulate in Shanghai,” the network reported. “The unprecedented standoff marks another deterioration in the Australia-China relationship, already buffeted by tensions over trade, espionage, Hong Kong and the coronavirus pandemic.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
2020 Election

America hit with wildfires and snowstorms — as two new tropical storms form in the Atlantic

Published

38 mins ago

on

September 7, 2020

By

Crazy weather continues in 2020 with Americans facing different seasons depending upon where they live.

In the southeast, it is still hurricane season, with two new named storms forming on Labor Day:

https://twitter.com/NHC_Atlantic/status/1303069541409288194

https://twitter.com/NHC_Atlantic/status/1303075026460049408

California was hit with a heat wave and record fires, as the Santa Ana winds begin:

https://twitter.com/CBSEveningNews/status/1303108568351232000

https://twitter.com/AnthonyNBCLA/status/1303103139977986048

Meanwhile, it's snowing in the Rocky Mountain states, where winter has arrived.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump campaign’s Brad Parscale ripped for ‘spending like a drunken sailor’: ‘Just an amazing grift’

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 7, 2020

By

Donald Trump re-election strategist Brad Parscale was widely mocked on Labor Day after a new bombshell report in The New York Times on his campaign facing a "cash crunch" after already blowing $800 million.

"Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager, liked to call Mr. Trump’s re-election war machine an 'unstoppable juggernaut.' But interviews with more than a dozen current and former campaign aides and Trump allies, and a review of thousands of items in federal campaign filings, show that the president’s campaign and the R.N.C. developed some profligate habits as they burned through hundreds of millions of dollars. Since Bill Stepien replaced Mr. Parscale in July, the campaign has imposed a series of belt-tightening measures that have reshaped initiatives, including hiring practices, travel and the advertising budget," the newspaper reported.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

North Carolina Republican forced to beg desperately for Trump to wear a mask while in town

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 7, 2020

By

North Carolina is among the top states in the country that is remaining steady in coronavirus cases and at least one Republican county commissioner desperately wants it to stay that way, said the Winston-Salem Journal.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to host a rally at the Winston-Salem airport Tuesday evening and Dave Plyler, the Republican chairman of Forsyth's county commission told the president to wear a mask.

Continue Reading
 
 
