Australian feminist singer Helen Reddy dies in LA
Australian singer Helen Reddy, best known for her feminist anthem “I Am Woman”, has died in Los Angeles aged 78, according to a statement from her children on Wednesday.
“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen Reddy, on the afternoon of September 29th 2020 in Los Angeles,” the statement on her official Facebook fan page said.
The trailblazing musician from Melbourne shot to global stardom with the 1971 hit “I Am Woman”, which became the rallying cry of the women’s liberation movement.
Born on October 25, 1941, Reddy married three times and had two children, Traci Wald Donat and Jordan Sommers.
“She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and a truly formidable woman,” they said.
“Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever.”
Reddy, who lived in Los Angeles, was diagnosed with dementia in 2015.
She was born to show-business parents and began performing as a small child in Australia.
Reddy later moved to the United States where she recorded a string of hits in the 1970s, including “Angie Baby” and “Delta Dawn”, topping the Billboard charts three times.
Accepting a Grammy Award in 1973, she famously thanked God “because she makes everything possible”.
An Australian biopic detailing her rise to fame premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019.
Latest Headlines
Australian feminist singer Helen Reddy dies in LA
Australian singer Helen Reddy, best known for her feminist anthem "I Am Woman", has died in Los Angeles aged 78, according to a statement from her children on Wednesday.
"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen Reddy, on the afternoon of September 29th 2020 in Los Angeles," the statement on her official Facebook fan page said.
The trailblazing musician from Melbourne shot to global stardom with the 1971 hit "I Am Woman", which became the rallying cry of the women's liberation movement.
Born on October 25, 1941, Reddy married three times and had two children, Traci Wald Donat and Jordan Sommers.
2020 Election
CNN’s Paul Begala shames Rick Santorum for downplaying Trump’s ‘intentional incitement of violence’
CNN's Paul Begala on Wednesday smacked down Rick Santorum for downplaying President Donald Trump's embrace of the Proud Boys, a right-wing gang that has committed acts of violence against left-wing demonstrators.
During a discussion of Tuesday night's presidential debate, Santorum acknowledged that the president made a mistake by not condemning the Proud Boys.
2020 Election
Fact Check: The first US presidential debate
US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden clashed on Tuesday in their first televised debate, trading accusations over voter fraud, the economy and the coronavirus pandemic.
AFP examines what the candidates said on the key issues.
Risk of mail-in voting fraudTrump falsely said that mail-in voting will lead to "fraud like you've never seen," while Biden accurately stated that, "No one has established at all that there is fraud related to mail-in ballots."
In May, Ellen Weintraub of the US Federal Election Commission (FEC) tweeted that, "There's simply no basis for the conspiracy theory that voting by mail causes fraud." The remark was part of a 66-tweet thread on the topic that provided exhaustive supporting evidence.