Australian rescuers work to save stranded pilot whales on Tasmania
Around one third of an estimated 270 pilot whales that became stranded on Australia’s island state of Tasmania have died, with rescuers managing to return 25 to the sea in an ongoing operation, officials said Tuesday.
The whales were discovered Monday on a beach and two sand bars near the west coast town of Strahan. Sixty people have joined the rescue effort.
“We’ve rescued about 25 at the present time and escorted them out the channel and out to sea and crews are continuing to work, so that number will increase before we get to the end of the day,” Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service Manager Nic Deka told reporters late Tuesday afternoon.
Wildlife biologist Kris Carlyon said progress would be slow. “We’ll take the animals with the best chance to start with and the ones that we are able to deal with,” he said.
Incredible scenes on Tasmania’s west coast. A large pod of whales is stranded, with a significant rescue operation underway @abchobart
📷: Ryan Bloomfield pic.twitter.com/NfLwTywoh0
— Monte Bovill (@MonteBovill) September 21, 2020
About one third of the whales had died by Monday night and most were inaccessible by boat, Carlyon said.
Tasmania is prone to whale strandings, but this is the largest mass stranding on Australia’s most southern state in years.
Authorities do not know why the whales became stranded.
(AP)
