BagsOfSoup trends as internet ridicules peculiar Trump accusation against protesters

On Tuesday, Washington Post reporter Christopher Ingraham unearthed a monologue by President Donald Trump from last month, in which he warned that protesters are hurling “big bags of soup” at police, and hiding their nefarious intent when caught by claiming it’s just “soup for their family.”

I somehow missed the President's extended monologue last month on the use of soup as a deadly protest weapon. "Big bags of soup." https://t.co/f5Tpsk7D9u pic.twitter.com/sCjGDzbWzv — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) September 1, 2020

Commenters on social media found this accusation so strange and random that it quickly became a source of intense ridicule, with the hashtag #BagsOfSoup trending alongside it.

TSA agent: Whatcha got there?

Anarchist, trying to stuff duffle bag full of Campbells Chunky into airport scanner: This is just soup for my family — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) September 1, 2020

I'm sorry. I've been laughing about this nonstop. I can't stop. 😭pic.twitter.com/8IAihng3vv — Matt Rogers 🗳 (@Politidope) September 1, 2020

Ummm…this is the president of the United States. Sometimes I have to remember that, in horror.#BagsOfSoup https://t.co/0pbu0piZ5H — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) September 1, 2020

Oh shi*t. Better remove all those #BagsOfSoup from my pantry before the #TrumpGestapo gets here. https://t.co/vbaPhNi8kU — Coco of the Valley (@valley_coco) September 1, 2020

I can't go to certain neighborhoods without being pelted by big #BagsOfSoup https://t.co/yvovgHUm9c — Robbie McGillivray (@RobbieMcGilliv1) September 1, 2020

I mean … wow. Bricks are unthrowable and #BagsOfSoup. Wow. https://t.co/PqUXEoYaCU — Eugene V. Belitsky (@Jhenya_Belitsky) September 1, 2020

Been a while since trig but I believe force=mass(soup)/pie So worse than bricks. It's just good math. https://t.co/JDHJ9QXaG0 — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) September 1, 2020

Meanwhile, the fascists are just shooting people.#bagsofsoup — Lamar Henderson (@lmrhndrsn) September 1, 2020

OMG… I have a feeling #BagsofSoup is going to trend soon. If you haven't seen the Trump clip yet, it's comedy GOLD. Bags. Of. Soup. You'll watch it more than once. — 💥Arbiter of Cool💥✌🏻👊🏻 (@ArbiterofCool) September 1, 2020

#bagsofsoup Only a dictator can weaponize…soup. — Deonna K. Sayed (@deonnakelli) September 1, 2020

So we've gone from: "They're leaving bricks out so Antifa can throw them!" to: "You can't throw a brick, it's too heavy. But a can of soup you can really put some power into that, right?" "And if it hits you that's worse than a brick because it's got force!"#BagsOfSoup https://t.co/5hNOO3PBTc — Sure Rants-Alot (@voxrob) September 1, 2020

95 days of rioting in Portland and Biden still hasn't condemned soup. And you can buy it anywhere. Some stores that sell it are even open 24 hours. Let that sink in. https://t.co/kSyqPMvq6d — ben schwartz (@benschwartz_) September 1, 2020

If you want to take my soup, you'll have to pry it from my cold dead hands.#BagsOfSoup https://t.co/BCflDOJDh6 — Rokne's Bourbon Scented Purell™ (@Bardsrok) September 1, 2020

Does the Defense Secretary know we could be saving money by replacing traditional weapons with #BagsOfSoup ? #BagsOfSoupNotBombs #SoupNotBombs — St*rMan (@st_rman) September 1, 2020

Mmm mm mmmm! Baby, them some big bags a soup ya got goin' on there. Yo! Yo yo yo yo! What the soup a the day?? Cause I wants a get me a couple damn big bowls. Mmm mm mmmm! Mmm hmm!! Du Jour! Yeah baby! Do jore thang! That's right! That's right! #bagsofsoup — tigger porn (@tigger_porn) September 1, 2020

Planes FILLED with #bagsofsoup. — Suzanne DeWitt Hall 🏳️‍🌈🌊 (@smDeWittHall) September 1, 2020

