#BagsOfSoup trends as internet ridicules peculiar Trump accusation against protesters

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump during a White House event. (Screenshot/CNN)

On Tuesday, Washington Post reporter Christopher Ingraham unearthed a monologue by President Donald Trump from last month, in which he warned that protesters are hurling “big bags of soup” at police, and hiding their nefarious intent when caught by claiming it’s just “soup for their family.”

Commenters on social media found this accusation so strange and random that it quickly became a source of intense ridicule, with the hashtag #BagsOfSoup trending alongside it.

