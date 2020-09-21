Bank account used for Trump’s hush money payments got cash linked to Russian oligarch: Andrew Weissmann
The latest bombshell book on the Trump administration reveals new details on the special counsel investigation into the president’s relationship with Moscow.
“The team led by Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel, failed to do everything it could to determine what happened in the 2016 election, shying away from steps like subpoenaing President Trump and scrutinizing his finances out of fear he would fire them, one of Mr. Mueller’s top lieutenants argued in the first insider account of the inquiry,” The New York Times reported Monday.
“The team took elaborate steps to protect its files of evidence from the risk that the Justice Department might destroy them if Mr. Trump fired them and worked to keep reporters and the public from learning what they were up to, Mr. Weissmann wrote in “Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation,” which Random House will publish next week,” the newspaper reported. “While he speaks reverently of Mr. Mueller, he also says his boss’s diffidence made him ill-suited for aspects of shepherding the politically charged investigation. He saw Mr. Mueller and his deputy, Aaron M. Zebley, as overly cautious.”
According to The Times, the book contains bombshell new revelations.
“And he revealed new details — for example, writing that the same business account that sent hush payments to an adult film star who alleged an extramarital affair with Mr. Trump had also received ‘payments linked to a Russian oligarch.’ The president has denied the affair; his former lawyer Michael D. Cohen controlled the account. Mr. Mueller transferred the Cohen matter to prosecutors in New York, and Mr. Weissmann provided no further details about the Russian payments,” the newspaper reported. “Ty Cobb, a lawyer for Mr. Trump, also privately promised to be a ‘canary in the coal mine’ and provide a heads up if Mr. Trump was going to fire the special counsel team, according to Mr. Weissmann. Mr. Cobb did not respond to a request for comment.”
No one can believe this GOP senator’s embarrassing ad is real
Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia is in a tough race to keep her seat, and at least so far, it seems she’s not sending her best.
Her latest ad baffled many observers, prompting some to genuinely question whether the clip was real. It’s production quality and corniness are so over the top and unprofessional, it’s hard to believe it’s from a sitting senator. And the messaging itself is so hamfisted and unsubtle that it’s hard to imagine it’s an appealing ad for voters, even in Republican-leaning Georgia.
The ad starts with a couple sitting on a sofa talking about how conservative Loeffler is. OK. But then it goes off the rails when it literally says that Loeffler is “more conservative than Attila the Hun.” Yes, really. And it only gets worse.
Republicans’ naked power grab will unwind the legal framework of the majority — and replace it with minority rule
The big story today is big indeed: how and when the seat on the Supreme Court, now open because of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, will be filled. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced within an hour of the announcement of Ginsburg’s passing that he would move to replace her immediately. Trump says he will announce his pick for the seat as early as Tuesday.
Democrats are crying foul. Their immediate complaint is that after Justice Antonin Scalia’s death in February 2016, McConnell refused even to meet with President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, on the grounds that it was inappropriate to confirm a Supreme Court justice in an election year. He insisted voters should get to decide on who got to nominate the new justice. This “rule” was invented for the moment: in our history, at least 14 Supreme Court justices have been nominated and confirmed during an election year. (Three more were nominated in December, after an election.)
Democrats reveal huge fundraising hauls in Senate races after RBG’s death
Small donor contributions to Democratic Senate campaigns have skyrocketed after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
"From Alaska to Maine to the Carolinas, Democratic strategists working on Senate campaigns described a spontaneous outpouring of donations the likes of which they had never seen, allowing Democrats the financial freedom to broaden the map of pickup opportunities, or press their financial advantage in top battlegrounds already saturated with advertising," The New York Times reported Monday.