Beijing pillories Pentagon report on Chinese military ambitions
China on Wednesday condemned a Pentagon report for claiming Beijing wants to double its stockpile of nuclear warheads within a decade as it seeks to deter the United States from any intervention linked to Taiwan.
The Pentagon’s annual study on China’s military power issued Tuesday said it has already matched or outstripped the US military in several areas of defense.
It added that the People’s Liberation Army aims to be ready to win any conflict with the US over self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.
China’s defense ministry called the report “utterly wrong” and a misinterpretation of Beijing’s “defense policy and military strategy”.
The report “defamed China’s military modernization, defense expenditure, nuclear policy and other issues”, the ministry said in a statement.
The two superpowers are locked in a broad power struggle sweeping in trade, technology, defense and political influence.
Beijing said the report was the latest example of US scaremongering to justify its own military spending — the highest in the world.
“China has always pursued a defensive national defense policy and everyone knows that China is a builder of world peace,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters on Wednesday.
The Pentagon report said China is determined to project its power eastward into the Pacific beyond Taiwan and to squeeze the United States out of the region.
China has in turn blamed Washington, which has military bases across the Pacific, for rising tensions in Asia.
Tensions between the two superpowers have simmered over the South China Sea in recent weeks, where China asserts territorial claims disputed by neighbors including Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Taiwan.
The Pentagon said last month that Chinese drills involving ballistic missile launches in the sea threatened regional security.
Beijing, meanwhile, has blasted the “tyrannical” blacklisting by Washington of two dozen state-owned Chinese companies involved in building China’s regional bases.
Former and current Trump supporters clash on CNN: ‘Voting for him helped kill over 100,000 Americans’
Former supporters of President Donald Trump faced off against the president's current fans on a CNN panel on Wednesday.
During a panel discussion, CNN's Alisyn Camerota spoke to six women who said that they voted for Trump in 2016 -- but three of them are switching their vote to Democratic nominee Joe Biden in 2020.
Ann Kupitz said that she is swinging to Biden after first voting for Trump because he was not a "normal politician."
"The pandemic is when my eyes began to open," Kupitz explained. "And June 1, when he sent U.S. troops on peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square, that was my cross the line moment."
Trump’s postmaster general Louis DeJoy stole his brother’s share in family company: Court documents
President Donald Trump's postmaster general allegedly forged his brother's signature to force him out of the family business built by their father.
Court documents obtained by the Guardian show Louis DeJoy allegedly set up joint bank accounts by forging his brother Dominick's signature and then forced him to sign away his ownership in New Breed, which had been founded by their father as a trucking company in 1968.
Dominick DeJoy Sr. suffered a debilitating injury in 1977, and he passed control of the company to his namesake son and younger son Michael, while Louis remained in college studying to be an accountant.
Nearly a century ago, a QAnon-like conspiracy theory propelled candidates to Congress
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Republican congressional primary win in Georgia ensures, in all likelihood, that the heavily Republican district will be represented by a QAnon conspiracy theorist in the 117th Congress.
But Greene was just one of several primary candidates who embraced the conspiracy, which coincides with the trend of “Q” paraphernalia appearing at Republican rallies.