Betsy DeVos under Special Counsel investigation over Fox News appearance: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Fox News (screengrab)

Yet another top Trump administration official is being investigated for violating federal law.

“The Office of the Special Counsel has started investigating Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for potentially violating the Hatch Act, after she slammed Joe Biden in a Fox News interview and her agency promoted it through official channels,” Politico reported Monday. “The head of investigative watchdog blog Checks and Balances Project Scott Peterson said in an interview that OSC Hatch Act attorney Eric Johnson told him he had been assigned to investigate the matter.”

Politico reported how Peterson recounted what Johnson told him.

“We’ll investigate matters in your complaint,” Johnson reportedly said. “The incident seems very well documented.” Johnson also told him that because of remote work prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, the timeline for the investigation is uncertain.

“DeVos would become one of the most high-profile Trump officials known to have been investigated for violating the Hatch Act. Depending on what OSC finds, she would be the second member of the Trump Cabinet to be found to have violated the law. At least 12 Trump senior officials have violated the Hatch Act, according to the OSC, the independent agency that probes possible violations. In most cases, the office decided that the violation was minor enough to merit only a warning letter. Only one case, that of former senior counselor Kellyanne Conway, was sent to President Donald Trump for action, and he didn’t act on it,” Politico reported.

Read the full report.


