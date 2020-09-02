Biden campaign announces historic August fundraising results

The Biden presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) have just announced it raised a whopping $364 million in the month of August.

That’s more than double the $143 million that 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton raised exactly four years ago in August of 2016. At the time Clinton’s draw was considered huge as well, and had been her most successful fundraising month to date.

The Hill reports Biden’s August haul is “the best month of online fundraising in U.S. political history. Of the $364.5 million raised, $205 million came from online, small-dollar contributions, Biden’s campaign said.”

The Trump campaign has yet to release its numbers.