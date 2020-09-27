Quantcast
Connect with us

Biden campaign issues hilarious smackdown on Trump’s demand for debate drug test

Published

1 min ago

on

Joe Biden -- ABC screenshot

Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign issued a statement after President Donald Trump again challenged his opponent to take a drug test ahead of the Tuesday debates.

Trump has spent the majority of the campaign claiming that Biden is too stupid and mentally unfit to be president. But as the debates got closer, Trump began to downplay Biden’s mental acuity saying that Biden probably will win the debates because he’ll take drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden, whose only vice is ice cream, doesn’t even drink alcohol. But his campaign explained that they’ll be employing a different tactic to win the debate instead of a drug test.

Joe Biden “intends to deliver his debate answers in words. If the president thinks his best case is made in urine, he can have at it,” the campaign said in a statement. “We’d expect nothing less from Donald Trump, who pissed away the chance to protect the lives of 200K Americans when he didn’t make a plan to stop COVID-19.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale hospitalized after barricading himself in home with guns and threatening self-harm

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 27, 2020

By

Just hours after the worst story about President Donald Trump dropped from the New York Times, former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale barricaded himself in a Florida home with a gun threatening to harm himself.

Local 10 News reported Parscale was in one of his many homes when police were called. Officers arrived and spoke with Parscale's wife, who said that he was armed with multiple firearms and was threatening to harm himself.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

He paid more in hush money for affairs than in taxes: Trump blasted for cheating the IRS for decades

Published

44 mins ago

on

September 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was revealed as a tax fraud in a New York Times report Sunday evening. The report detailed the two years that Trump paid taxes; he only paid $750 each year. The self-described billionaire shows that he has nearly $500 million in debt.

Trump has built his career on the idea that he is one of the country's best businessmen. He even founded the show "The Apprentice" to promote his business expertise and pick the next big business expert. The Times reported Trump has earned more money by pretending to be a businessman than he has made actually developing business.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Michael Cohen recalls Trump mocking the IRS for handing him a $10 million refund

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 27, 2020

By

After the New York Times dropped a bombshell report about President Donald Trump's taxes for the past two decades, his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, noted one of the stories in his book Disloyal.

"Conversely, as you'll see in later pages with potential criminal consequences when it came time to pay taxes--an obligation Trump didn't minimize or avoid, but rather almost certainly illegally evaded -- the same properties would be deemed essentially worthless, or better yet, the subject of giant capital losses which he could then deduct," Cohen wrote on page 94.

"I remember sitting in Trump's office on the 26th floor when a tax refund check for $10 million from the government arrived. He held the check up for me to see, flabbergasted but also delighted."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE