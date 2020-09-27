Biden hangs on to lead over Trump in Minnesota: poll
MINNEAPOLIS — Former Vice President Joe Biden maintains a steady lead over President Donald Trump in Minnesota, propelled by strong support among women and younger voters, according to a new Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll.The poll found the Democratic challenger leading 48% to 42% over the Republican incumbent among likely Minnesota voters. Another 8% were undecided, while three third-party candidates together totaled 2%.Biden’s six-point lead in a potential swing state comes less than six weeks ahead of the Nov. 3 election, showing little change from the Democrat’s 49% to 44% ad…
Trump has recruited an army of volunteer lawyers to immediately contest the election results: report
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump's campaign has recruited an army of hundreds of volunteer lawyers who will supplement a team of hired attorneys to dispute vote totals and observe polling locations in an attempt to stave off an election defeat for the president on November 3rd.
Pointing out the effort to gear up for legal challenges began over a year ago, the report states "Republicans are preparing pre-written legal pleadings that can be hurried to the courthouse the day after the election, as wrangling begins over close results and a crush of mail-in ballots."
This GOP senator just proposed a bill to help Trump undermine the election
A new bill proposed by Republican Sen. Rick Scott is "entirely unworkable," Slate reported Thursday evening, but demonstrates the GOP's intense desire to make sure millions of votes aren't counted in the general election by severely restricting the time frame during which they can be tallied.
The Orwellian-named "Help America Vote Act of 2020," which Scott proposed Thursday, would help to codify President Donald Trump's desire, stated last week, to ensure that the preliminary tally of votes on Election Day will count as the final vote count in the election.
Amy Coney Barrett’s membership in her controversial ‘covenant group’ should be probed by Democrats: Catholic theologian
Appearing on CNN early Sunday morning, Massimo Faggioli -- Professor of Theology and Religious Studies at Villanova University -- said the Senate Democrats are within their rights to question Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett about her religion with a focus on her specific beliefs that he asserted are out of the mainstream -- even within the church.
Speaking with CNN host Martin Savidge, Faggioli made the case that Barrett is part of a fringe "covenant" group within the Catholic religion that should be brought to light to understand how she views the world.
'Why is her devotion so much more problematic?" the CNN host asked.