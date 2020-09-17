Biden is thrashing Trump on Social Security cuts — all thanks to the president’s own executive order
President Donald Trump last month issued an executive order that deferred collection of payroll taxes — and then he pledged to completely eliminate the tax if he gets re-elected in November.
The problem for the president, however, is the payroll tax is used to fund Social Security, which has given Democratic rival Joe Biden the opportunity to hammer him for defunding an incredibly popular safety net program.
As The Daily Beast reports, Biden’s campaign earlier this month released a new ad that “bludgeoned Trump directly on… Social Security” and warned that his proposed payroll tax plan would leave the program “permanently depleted” in just a few years.
One Biden campaign official tells The Daily Beast that Trump’s threats to Social Security funding will be a key plank for locking down older voters who might have otherwise supported the president, particularly in the crucial swing state of Florida.
“We see a huge opportunity among the senior population in Florida and have been working hard since day one to both educate our voters about how they can cast their early ballot, and engaging with and having meaningful conversations with those who have soured on the president in the last four years,” the official said.
2020 Election
New voter registrations plummeted during the pandemic in Texas, where you can’t register online
If this were like any other election year, volunteers for MOVE Texas, which works to engage young voters, would’ve been at Mooov-In Day at the University of Texas at Austin, equipped with sign-up sheets, clipboards and fold-out tables, looking to register thousands of young people moving away from home for the first time.
But 2020 is not a normal year.
“All the traditional places are off limits,” said Charlie Bonner, the communications director for the organization. “We’re not deploying any of our organizers to campuses because it’s not responsible.”
2020 Election
Jim Carrey will play Joe Biden when SNL returns before a live audience next month
When "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 46th season next month on October 3, Jim Carrey will play Vice President Joe Biden.
According to Axios:
"'SNL' is planning to have a limited in-studio audience at Rockefeller Center for the upcoming season," a spokesperson said. The show "will work closely" with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's team to ensure it meets requirements to protect against COVID-19, the spokesperson added. "SNL" was produced remotely earlier this year due to the pandemic.
2020 Election
Ohio’s conservative chief justice slams GOP for partisan attack on judge who made mail voting easier
A state judge in Ohio recently ruled against Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose's order restricting mail-in ballot drop boxes to one per county, saying that his interpretation of the law lacked merit and that local election boards were free to install additional drop boxes if they wished.
The Ohio Republican Party immediately attacked the decision, claiming in a statement, "After the corruption and deceit we have seen from Ohio Democrats, it comes as no surprise to discover they have colluded with a Democrat Common Pleas Court judge regarding a ruling on ballot drop boxes."