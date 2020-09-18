Biden leads Trump in new poll — but voters believe incumbent can bring back the economy
Democratic candidate Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in a new poll that finds voters still think the incumbent is better qualified to bring back the nation’s anemic economy, which is in recession as the nation struggles to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.An NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll that surveyed 1,152 adults between Sept. 11 and Sept. 16 found Biden leads Trump overall with 52% of the vote compared to the president’s 42%. That margin tightens slightly when third party candidates are included in the polling.The poll shows that Biden holds a commanding lead over Trump when it comes to ra…
Here’s how Mitch McConnell could lose his leverage to replace Ginsburg after November
According to a report in AZCentral, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's plan to rush through a replacement for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg could encounter an unexpected roadblock if he tries to hold a confirmation vote after the election.
Michigan ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 must be counted in election, judge rules
LANSING, Mich. — Ballots postmarked as late as the day before Election Day must be counted, even if they arrive after the polls close, a Michigan judge ruled Friday.The ruling from Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens has huge ramifications for Nov. 3, when 3 million or more absentee ballots are expected to be cast in Michigan, smashing previous records.If the ruling stands, it should help ensure every Michigan ballot is counted, but also increase the likelihood that results might not be known on Election Day, or soon after. Under Stephens’ ruling, late-arriving mail-in ballots coul... (more…)
Cheesesteaks, bugs and obligatory chastity: life on the US campaign trail
Washington (AFP) - Drive-in stump speeches, enforced chastity on a rapper's campaign trail, pesky critters and a Philly cheesesteak on Air Force One -- with fewer than 50 days before November 3, the run for the White House is in full swing.Driving the agenda - After movies and concerts took a leap back to the 1950s with a return to drive-ins to avoid infection from Covid-19, Democratic hopeful Joe Biden adopted the model Thursday for a speech to voters in Pennsylvania.Around 100 people drove in to the speech and set up camping chairs next to their cars so they could sit at a safe distance from... (more…)