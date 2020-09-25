Biden maintains an edge over Trump in new Pa. poll — as pessimism over coronavirus and the economy looms
PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania voters are closely tuned into the 2020 election, pessimistic about the coronavirus, the economy, and their own personal finances — and currently giving Joe Biden the edge over President Donald Trump, according to a new poll.The Franklin & Marshall College survey released Thursday showed the former vice president and Democratic nominee with a six-point lead over Trump among likely voters, 48% to 42%. Seven out of 10 voters are “very interested” in the race.Voters continue to give Trump a slight edge over Biden on handling the economy, 48% to 46%. Biden is favored by …
2020 Election
Beliefs about sexual orientation linked to voting behavior in the 2016 presidential election
A recent study found that belief in the discreteness, homogeneity, and informativeness of sexual orientation was related to an increased likelihood of being a Republican and of voting for Donald Trump in 2016. The study was published in Psychology of Sexual Orientation and Gender Diversity.Theorists have considered an array of explanations for President Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency in 2016, a feat that surprised many. Two issues that are thought to have separated voters during the election are sexuality and gender.“In addition to a focus on racism and White supremacy, research has exp... (more…)
2020 Election
State inaction means New York City won’t launch online voter registration before 2020 deadline
Voter registration (photo: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office)A bill that would have made it possible for many thousands of New York City residents to register to vote online, which passed the State Senate but stalled in the Assembly earlier this year, is unlikely to pass before the general election registration deadline and would be too late to be implemented even if it did, officials say.The legislation, first introduced in the summer of 2019, would allow the New York City Campaign Finance Board to open the online voter registration portal it created last year, pursuant to city law,... (more…)
2020 Election
Biden maintains an edge over Trump in new Pa. poll — as pessimism over coronavirus and the economy looms
PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania voters are closely tuned into the 2020 election, pessimistic about the coronavirus, the economy, and their own personal finances — and currently giving Joe Biden the edge over President Donald Trump, according to a new poll.The Franklin & Marshall College survey released Thursday showed the former vice president and Democratic nominee with a six-point lead over Trump among likely voters, 48% to 42%. Seven out of 10 voters are “very interested” in the race.Voters continue to give Trump a slight edge over Biden on handling the economy, 48% to 46%. Biden is favored by ... (more…)