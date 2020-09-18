Quantcast
Connect with us

Biden slams Trump: If the president had any confidence he was likely to win the election he wouldn’t be doing this

Published

1 min ago

on

Joe Biden (AFP Photo:SAUL LOEB)

Former Vice President Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump in a CNN town hall Thursday night.

“The president just this morning,” CNN’s Anderson Cooper told Biden, “tweeted that the results from the November election ‘may never be accurately determined.’ Given everything that we’ve been hearing from the president I’m wondering what you expect the days and weeks after the election to look like.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Look,” Biden responded, “if the president had even remote confidence he was likely to win the election he wouldn’t be doing this.”

“Remember,” Biden continued, “I said some months ago, I predict the president is going to try to move the election date. Everybody said he’d never do that. Guess what, he suggested maybe we should move the election date, postpone the election.”

“I mean,” Biden concluded, after slamming the postmaster general, “it’s just, it’s all about trying to de legitimize the effort.”

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Ex-Trump officials are in open revolt against the president like we’ve never seen

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 18, 2020

By

Waves of former officials working for President Donald Trump have consistently turned on him and denounced his conduct throughout his first term in the Oval Office, a trend that only seems to be accelerating as the November election approaches.

Olivia Troye, a former aide to Vice President Mike Pence who worked on the coronavirus task force, was the latest to condemn the president in searing terms on Thursday. In an ad for Republican Voters Against Trump, she described the president as callous to the deaths of Americans and only interested in his re-election.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Existential threat to our democracy’: Donald Trump openly telegraphs intent (once again) to delegitimize 2020 election results

Published

29 mins ago

on

September 18, 2020

By

The president's latest baseless attack on mail-in ballots drew yet another warning from Twitter.

Critics including a national association of state attorneys-general sounded the alarm Thursday after President Donald Trump once again posted a baseless attack on the accuracy and integrity of absentee voting.

The president took to Twitter to share a post from True the Vote, a syntactically slurrious right-wing vote-monitoring group dedicated to stopping the mostly mythical threat of voter fraud. Ironically, the tweet chosen by the president actually calls for ensuring that U.S. military personnel are able to vote by mail.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Right-wing talk about ‘sedition’ and insurrection has one purpose

Published

34 mins ago

on

September 18, 2020

By

There has been a ton of news about Bill Barr — official title, "Attorney General of the United States;" actual job, Donald Trump's capo — crawling across cable news chyrons in recent days, so much so that it's hard to keep track of it all. There's that thing he said about quarantine restrictions being nearly as bad as slavery. And the thing where he whined about the Justice Department staffers that's more interested in enforcing the law than protecting Trump's political power. And where he compared such people to preschool children, for having the temerity to question his decisions.
Continue Reading
 
 