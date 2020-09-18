Biden slams Trump: If the president had any confidence he was likely to win the election he wouldn’t be doing this

Former Vice President Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump in a CNN town hall Thursday night.

“The president just this morning,” CNN’s Anderson Cooper told Biden, “tweeted that the results from the November election ‘may never be accurately determined.’ Given everything that we’ve been hearing from the president I’m wondering what you expect the days and weeks after the election to look like.”

“Look,” Biden responded, “if the president had even remote confidence he was likely to win the election he wouldn’t be doing this.”

“Remember,” Biden continued, “I said some months ago, I predict the president is going to try to move the election date. Everybody said he’d never do that. Guess what, he suggested maybe we should move the election date, postpone the election.”

“I mean,” Biden concluded, after slamming the postmaster general, “it’s just, it’s all about trying to de legitimize the effort.”

Biden on Trump tweeting that the results from November’s election may never be accurately determined: “If the president had even remote confidence he was likely to win the election, he wouldn’t be doing this.” pic.twitter.com/db1xSynZFr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 18, 2020