Biden vows to change ‘systemic racism’ during first NC appearance in months
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden brought his campaign to Charlotte on Wednesday, telling a dozen African American business owners and educators that the “tough times” for Americans in this pandemic are even worse for African American communities.“It’s sort of emblematic of the inequality that exists,” he said at what was billed as a Black Economic Summit at Camp North End. “We have a gigantic opportunity to change the systemic racism.”Biden also ripped President Donald Trump for what he called “the most corrupt administration in modern American history.”Biden’s first…
The Republican Party’s sordid history in Florida shows just how far they’ll go to save Trump
Those who forget history, the old saying goes, are doomed to repeat it.
“Lawmakers on both sides indicated Tuesday that the Republican-dominated Legislature will call a special session by the end of the week to appoint its own slate of delegates to the electoral college,” wrote Jeffrey Gettleman for The Los Angeles Times on November 29, 2000.
Republicans in Florida were preparing to direct their electors to vote for George W. Bush even if the Florida Supreme Court-ordered recount found that Al Gore actually won the state.
Democratic Congressman pledges the House will step in if Trump tries to steal the election
Speaking to MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell Wednesday, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) tried to reassure Americans not to panic over President Donald Trump trying to steal the election.
A series of unnerving reports surfaced today, detailing a plot Republicans are attempting to have state legislatures declare the election "failed" so they can hand the vote to Trump whether he wins or not. The frightening scenarios were then followed by Trump saying at a press conference that ballots should be thrown out and he wasn't willing to commit to a "peaceful transfer of power." It was enough for MSNBC's Rachel Maddow to tell Americans that their country needs them.
Here’s what you can do if you’re panicking over Trump trying to steal the election: Former assistant attorney general
If you read The Atlantic report and heard President Donald Trump announced he'll demand they "get rid of the ballots," you might be nervous.
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow's call to defend American democracy likely didn't help as she sounded the alarm that "it's happening" and urged Americans to save democracy.