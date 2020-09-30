‘Biden won’: Fox Business host gives Kayleigh McEnany bad news about Trump’s debate
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany insisted on Wednesday that President Donald Trump came out on top against Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Tuesday night’s debate.
McEnany was asked about Trump’s performance by Fox Business host Stuart Varney.
“He thinks he won the debate?” Varney wondered. “Does he think that?”
“Yes, he does,” McEnany replied. “He was in very good spirits. He brought the fight that I think the American people wanted to see.”
“President Trump took on the role of both the media, what they should be doing, and a candidate sharing his record with the American people,” she opined.
“However, his style, the frequent interruptions,” Varney countered, “the frequent interruptions and the talking over everybody, that was a lot from President Trump. And I think that’s what the audience didn’t like and will turn off.”
McEnany argued that Trump’s “offense style” was necessary to get answers from Biden.
Varney redirected: “What’s your response to this? Biden won simply because he got through the whole 90 minutes, no gaffe, no senior moments, no lack of focus and reasonable amount of energy all the way through. Therefore, he survived, he won.”
“That’s a really subjective interpretation,” McEnany complained. “I would consider it a pretty big gaffe when asked about antifa, an organization that has killed Americans and targeted police officers, and there’s no condemnation of that group. I consider that a pretty big gaffe along with many others.”
“The media was dying to write the headline this morning, ‘Joe Biden prevails, Joe Biden exceeds expectations,'” she added. “Notably, you don’t see those headlines out there. Instead you’re seeing the question, should there even be two other debates. That’s a question a loser asks, not someone who thinks they won the debate.”
Watch the video below from Fox Business.
Tim Scott says Trump ‘misspoke’ about Proud Boys: ‘If he doesn’t correct it, I guess he didn’t misspeak’
Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) on Wednesday sought to excuse President Donald Trump's refusal to disavow a far-right extremist group.
At Tuesday night's presidential debate, Trump was asked to speak out against the neo-fascist Proud Boys group.
"Proud Boys, stand back and stand by!" Trump replied.
On Wednesday, Scott was given a chance to comment on the remark during a meeting with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
“I think he misspoke in response to Chris Wallace's comment," Scott said. "I think he misspoke. I think he should correct it, if he doesn't correct it, I guess he didn't misspeak.”
Former RNC chair and Montana governor spurns his party to endorse Joe Biden
Former Republican Montana Gov. Marc Racicot, who also served as chairman of the Republican National Committee for two years, has broken with his party and is endorsing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
The Helena Independent Record reports that Racicot made his endorsement on Tuesday evening in an interview with Yellowstone Public Radio.
"Even as a Republican, I will not be supporting Donald Trump for president, and I will not be voting for him," the former Montana governor said before making an argument in favor of Biden's moral character.