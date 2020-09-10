Biden’s message of ‘unity’ could be enough to carry him to 2020 as Trump’s campaign flounders: Karl Rove

In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal this Thursday, GOP political strategist Karl Rove had some encouraging words for Joe Biden’s prospects this coming Election Day.
“Trump partisans don’t believe it, but national polls show former Vice President Joe Biden continues to be ahead,” Rove writes. “The race has tightened, though, especially in battleground states. Anxious Democrats are wondering if this could be the sixth contest in history and second in a row in which the Electoral College winner loses the national popular vote.”
Rove acknowledges that “shifting concerns” about coronavirus may give the edge back to President Trump. If that happens, according to Rove, the election will be less about Trump’s handling of the virus and more about the economy. But Biden’s pledge to restore unity to the country just may be enough to take him all the way, if Trump’s emphasis on law and order doesn’t gain more traction.
“There will also be a surprise, perhaps several,” Rove writes. “There Mr. Biden has a tactical advantage. No, not his jaw-dropping $364 million August fundraising haul. Team Biden is more disciplined, although sometimes stubbornly so, as in its long silence as cities burned and looters rampaged.”
