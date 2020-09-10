Quantcast
Biden’s message of ‘unity’ could be enough to carry him to 2020 as Trump’s campaign flounders: Karl Rove

Published

1 min ago

on

Images via AFP.

In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal this Thursday, GOP political strategist Karl Rove had some encouraging words for Joe Biden’s prospects this coming Election Day.

“Trump partisans don’t believe it, but national polls show former Vice President Joe Biden continues to be ahead,” Rove writes. “The race has tightened, though, especially in battleground states. Anxious Democrats are wondering if this could be the sixth contest in history and second in a row in which the Electoral College winner loses the national popular vote.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rove acknowledges that “shifting concerns” about coronavirus may give the edge back to President Trump. If that happens, according to Rove, the election will be less about Trump’s handling of the virus and more about the economy. But Biden’s pledge to restore unity to the country just may be enough to take him all the way, if Trump’s emphasis on law and order doesn’t gain more traction.

“There will also be a surprise, perhaps several,” Rove writes. “There Mr. Biden has a tactical advantage. No, not his jaw-dropping $364 million August fundraising haul. Team Biden is more disciplined, although sometimes stubbornly so, as in its long silence as cities burned and looters rampaged.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Wall Street Journal.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
America’s fast-evolving credit system shows the transition to fascism is already under way

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

Viewing the GOP convention seemed a little like binge-watching the last several years’ parade of none-too-subtle signs of incipient fascism. We saw extreme nationalism, scapegoating immigrants and foreigners in general, white supremacy, “strong (narcissistic)-man” government, aggressive foreign policies, and hysterical red-baiting. Those signs reflect how capitalism’s deepening crisis undermines both the center-left (Democrat) and center-right (GOP) and shifts politics further right and further left. Trump represents the anti-center right, Bernie Sanders the anti-center left. Most capitalists want neither; the center worked very well for them over the last 75 years. As that political center implodes, U.S. capitalists favor the right over the left. They see the difference between fascism and socialism very clearly. They are not fooled by the crumbling old center’s self-serving efforts to equate socialism and fascism.

Fox & Friends: Trump lying about pandemic is like FDR wanting to ‘calm America’ with fireside chats

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

Fox News spent a good portion of its morning programming spinning the bombshell audio clips recorded by Watergate reporter Bob Woodward of President Donald Trump admitting he knew just how dangerous and deadly the coronavirus is, knew as far back as January, yet lied to the American people and continues to do so today.

About 1.7 million "Fox & Friends" viewers were told that President Trump is just like President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, wanting to "calm America" with his famous fireside chats – because at one point during his 18 interviews with Woodward Trump claimed he was lying to America because he did not want to "panic" people.

Trump exploded on a call with Rupert Murdoch and screamed about ‘unfair’ Fox News polling: report

Published

37 mins ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump rushed to Fox News as tapes were being released that he intentionally lied to the American people about the dangers of the coronavirus. But, it's clear that his friends at Fox are starting to turn as they struggle to balance how much they are willing to lie to their viewers.

His adviser, Sean Hannity, welcomed the president on his show Wednesday after blaming former Vice President Joe Biden and Democrats, who didn't have the information Trump did, of downplaying the pandemic.

