Bill Barr gets angry when CNN’s Wolf Blitzer fact-checks him on voter fraud lies: ‘I don’t know what the laws are’

Attorney General Bill Barr appeared to get very upset when CNN host Wolf Blitzer fact-checked him on the GOP voter fraud conspiracy theories.

Speaking to the Trump lawyer Wednesday, Blitzer asked why President Donald Trump would be encouraging people to commit voter fraud by voting twice. Trump said in an interview that people should vote by mail and then “if the system works” they should be able to go to their polling place and find out if their vote had already been counted. If it has not then they should vote again, according to Trump. That’s actually illegal, Blitzer explained.

“What he’s saying is he’s trying to make the point that the ability to monitor this system is not good and if it was so good if you tried to vote a second time, you would be caught if you voted in-person,” said Barr

“That would be illegal if somebody mailed in a ballot and then actually showed up to vote in person,” said Blitzer. “That would be illegal.”

“I don’t know what the law in the particular state says,” said Barr.

As the attorney general, it’s unclear why Barr doesn’t know that voting twice in all states is illegal.

“Is there any state that says you can vote twice?” asked Blitzer.

“There are some that maybe you can change your vote up to a particular term,” said Barr. “Why are you asking me what he’s saying?”

There are very few states in which a voter can change their ballot, and the process to do so, indicating that it was a second or third vote. Wisconsin is the only state that allows people to change their vote up to three times before an election.

“He doesn’t believe in the mail-in voting and you’re the attorney general of the United States,” said Blitzer on why he’s asking the questions.

Barr then grew testy: “Wolf, this is sort of cheap talk to get around the fundamental problem, which is the bipartisan commission chaired by Jimmy Carter and James Baker set back in 2009 that mail-in voting is fraught with the risk of fraud and coercion.”

Blitzer tried to step in and fact check Barr but the attorney general got even angrier.

“Let me talk!” he shouted. “Please. And since that time, there have been in the newspapers, in networks, academic studies saying it is open to fraud and coercion. The only time the narrative changed is after this administration came in. but elections that have been held with mail have found substantial fraud and coercion. For example, we indicted someone in Texas, 1,700 ballots collected from people who could vote. He made them out and voted for the person replaced the same address with several generations of occupants. Do you think that’s a way to run a vote?”

“The only thing I’m saying is that so far we haven’t seen widespread fraud,” said Blitzer.

“So far we haven’t tried it,” Barr said. In fact, many states vote exclusively by mail, Blitzer told him. And they have almost non-existent voter fraud problems.

Barr claimed that there’s never been vote-by-mail to this extent before, but Trump also refused to support funds to help ensure the systems do work.

Watch the battle in the video below: