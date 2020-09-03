Bill Barr hilariously mocked in a single sentence by ex-prosecutor in Congress

Responding to a recent CNN interview where Attorney General Bill Barr suggested that he wasn’t familiar with laws forbidding people to vote twice in U.S. elections, Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA) fired off a letter to Barr that contained a single sentence.

“The Attorney General of the United States is ignorant of basic voting laws. So today I sent Bill Barr an official one-sentence letter to educate him,” Lieu tweeted this Thursday.

The Attorney General of the United States is ignorant of basic voting laws. So today I sent Bill Barr an official one-sentence letter to educate him. cc:@TheJusticeDept pic.twitter.com/OkniCvNfDd — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 3, 2020

“Federal law prohibits voting twice in the same election. 52 USC § 10307,” the letter read.

Prior to his career in politics, Lieu served as a military prosecutor in the United States Air Force Judge Advocate General’s Corps. He is currently a colonel in the Air Force Reserves.

On CNN this Wednesday, Barr said Trump’s suggestion that people should vote twice to test the reliability of mail-in voting was simply to point out the flaws in election monitoring. But when pressed by CNN host Wolf Blitzer, he said he was unaware of what state laws say about double voting.