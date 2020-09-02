Quantcast
Bill Barr ‘made it up’: Ex-federal prosecutor says AG invented fake Texas voter fraud case

Published

1 min ago

on

Bill Barr Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead via Flickr

During a CNN interview with Wolf Blitzer Wednesday, Attorney General Bill Barr cited a case in Texas where someone voted 1,700 times by using vote-by-mail ballots.

The segment was part of a conversation about President Donald Trump encouraging his voters to vote twice, once by mail and then again at the polls as a way to “test the system.”

Barr cited the Texas case, as a justification for vote-by-mail being a magnet for fraud.

“I do not know what Bill Barr is talking about,” said ProPublica reporter Jessica Huseman. “To my knowledge, there has never been anyone in Texas charged with fraudulently casting 1,700 ballots. I cannot even think of a county where such a thing would be possible.”

“The only mention of that number with alleged voter fraud is a race several years ago where – in a race where it was alleged hundreds of people received *absentee ballot APPLICATIONS* the winning candidate won by 1,700 votes,” Huseman also explained, citing the Dallas Morning News. “The number of absentee ballot requests that were initially considered “suspicious” was actually 1,200. Again, NOT BALLOTS.”

Former federal prosecutor Elizabeth de la Vega explained that it’s because Bill Barr “just made it up.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
