Quantcast
Connect with us

Bill Barr wanted to arrest a city’s mayor for trying to keep police and protesters apart

Published

1 min ago

on

William Barr appears on CBS (screen grab)

While Attorney General Bill Barr was outed for trying to charge protesters with sedition, it appears he also wanted to indict Seattle’s mayor.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Barr was livid that Mayor Jenny Durkan created “protest zones,” to keep protesters isolated in a specific area and away from police. The zone stopped police and protesters from clashing, which had been a problem in other cities where police moved in on protesters and where protesters would throw water bottles and other items at police.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The directives are in keeping with Mr. Barr’s approach to prosecute crimes as aggressively as possible in cities where protests have given way to violence,” said the Times. “But in suggesting possible prosecution of Ms. Durkan, a Democrat, Mr. Barr also took aim at an elected official whom President Trump has repeatedly attacked.”

In a March report, it was revealed that Russian tech bots seeking to cause problems in the American election, were trying to pit Black Lives Matter against police to start a race war.

Another civil war is one of the things that white supremacist group the Boogaloo Boys is eager to usher in as well.

Rep. Bobby Rush (D-IL) noted that it’s something that Trump seems to share with the Boogaloo Boys.

“Trump wants to instigate a race war,” Rush told radio host Joe Madison last month. “He wants to have Black folks fighting white folks so he can rise up and say, ‘I’m the real Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, and I’m the president. Reelect me.’ That’s what he’s trying to do. He’s trying to play to the fears, to the racial animus that exists among certain white people, and he will do everything and anything to do that because he wants to be reelected at all costs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Keeping police and protesters separate stops the tensions that Barr, Trump and the Boogaloo Boys appear to be trying to use for their own political purposes.

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Michael Cohen explains why Trump will always fail in town halls where he can’t control the questions

Published

49 mins ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

Former lawyer to President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, appeared on MSNBC's Joy Reid Wednesday to explain some of the behavior witnessed during the ABC News Town Hall on Tuesday.

Reid talked about a Latina woman who told a story about her mother, who she just lost to breast cancer, and asked about immigration issues.

"One of her dreams was to become a citizen, and she did ten days before she died and I did it, too," said She pushed me so hard to do it, and I did it this past 28th. I’m here because of her... We lost our jobs, but we learned how to love our family. So I’m saying that from her. Her question for you was — because she writes this question — what will you do for our immigration system, what will you change to make more people like me and like her to become citizens and vote?" the woman asked through tears.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Professor who told Trump to let her finish says she cried after the event: ‘He didn’t answer any of our questions’

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

Assistant Professor Ellesia Blaque was the woman who shut down President Donald Trump when he tried to interrupt her during the ABC Town Hall on Tuesday. In an interview with MSNBC's Joy Reid, she confessed that she went outside and cried after the event was over because of the hopelessness.

The Kutztown University educator explained that she felt like she was giving a class lecture, and one of her students tried to interrupt her.

"When you said stop and let me finish my question, every Black woman in America knew you, we all know you," said Reid introducing Blaque. She asked if Blaque ever felt like she got an answer to her question.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump mocked for ‘mumbled version of reality’ at press conference

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump gave a news conference at the White House, in which he repeatedly contradicted the statements of his own CDC director and tried to blame the COVID-19 pandemic on Democrats.

Trump's performance earned a wave of mockery from social media.

Discerning a message from Trump's rambling pressers is near impossible. So far, we have vaccines, PAC 12 football, the economy, and a leftwing "war on cops."

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out