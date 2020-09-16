Bill Barr wanted to arrest a city’s mayor for trying to keep police and protesters apart

While Attorney General Bill Barr was outed for trying to charge protesters with sedition, it appears he also wanted to indict Seattle’s mayor.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Barr was livid that Mayor Jenny Durkan created “protest zones,” to keep protesters isolated in a specific area and away from police. The zone stopped police and protesters from clashing, which had been a problem in other cities where police moved in on protesters and where protesters would throw water bottles and other items at police.

“The directives are in keeping with Mr. Barr’s approach to prosecute crimes as aggressively as possible in cities where protests have given way to violence,” said the Times. “But in suggesting possible prosecution of Ms. Durkan, a Democrat, Mr. Barr also took aim at an elected official whom President Trump has repeatedly attacked.”

In a March report, it was revealed that Russian tech bots seeking to cause problems in the American election, were trying to pit Black Lives Matter against police to start a race war.

Another civil war is one of the things that white supremacist group the Boogaloo Boys is eager to usher in as well.

Rep. Bobby Rush (D-IL) noted that it’s something that Trump seems to share with the Boogaloo Boys.

“Trump wants to instigate a race war,” Rush told radio host Joe Madison last month. “He wants to have Black folks fighting white folks so he can rise up and say, ‘I’m the real Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, and I’m the president. Reelect me.’ That’s what he’s trying to do. He’s trying to play to the fears, to the racial animus that exists among certain white people, and he will do everything and anything to do that because he wants to be reelected at all costs.”

Keeping police and protesters separate stops the tensions that Barr, Trump and the Boogaloo Boys appear to be trying to use for their own political purposes.

