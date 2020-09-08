Bill Barr’s DOJ says Trump was acting as president when he allegedly defamed woman who accused him of rape: report

President Donald Trump is seeking to have tax-payer lawyers defend him in a case revolving over whether he lied about raping a woman.

“The U.S. Justice Department is seeking to take over the defense of President Donald Trump in a defamation suit brought by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who claims Trump raped her two decades ago,” Bloomberg News reported Tuesday.

Carroll is seeking to depose Trump in the case and have him provide a DNA sample to match against the dress she still has from the alleged attack.

“Because President Trump was acting within the scope of his office or employment at the time of the incident out of which the plaintiff’s claim arose, the United States will file a motion to substitute itself for President Trump in this action” Bill Barr’s Department of Justice said in the filing.