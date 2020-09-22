Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Birtherism’ lies about Kamala Harris are more widespread than those Obama faced: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Kamala Harris speaks to CNN (screen grab)

Right-wing lies about Kamala Harris being ineligible to serve as vice president or president have grown larger than the similar conspiracy theory against Barack Obama, that was prominently and falsely pushed by Donald Trump.

“Toxic misinformation has continued reaching new heights in 2020. One sign of that? ‘Birtherism’ misinformation about Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, now exceeds that about President Barack Obama at its peak in 2017, according to a new analysis,” The New York Times reported Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lies that Ms. Harris was not born American (she was) and is therefore not eligible for the vice presidency spiked last month in the week after Joseph R. Biden Jr. announced her as his running mate, according to Zignal Labs, a media insights company. Mentions of the falsehood soared to 103,400 that week across social media and TV broadcasts,” the newspaper reported. “That was higher than the volume of birtherism misinformation about Mr. Obama in the week after President Trump renewed questions about his predecessor’s birthplace in 2017, Zignal Labs said. Those mentions rose to 98,100 that week.”

Harris was born in 1964 in Oakland, California.

“Birtherism misinformation about Ms. Harris has become the fifth-highest election misinformation topic by volume since January, according to Zignal Labs. The topics that have surpassed it were falsehoods about voting by mail; Bill and Hillary Clinton; George Soros, the billionaire investor and Democratic donor; and vaccines,” the newspaper added.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mueller’s fear of Trump’s reaction to requesting his finances is another count of obstruction of justice: MSNBC panel

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

Top Justice Department aide Andrew Weissmann reported in his new book Where Law Ends that special counsel Robert Mueller didn't go into President Donald Trump's finances when he investigated whether or not his 2016 campaign coordinated with Russia to win.

It was part of a discussion on MSNBC Tuesday that also addressed the recent findings by the CIA that Russian President Vladimir Putin is behind efforts to bring down Joe Biden.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s campaign is broke due to his ‘displays of grandeur’ and ‘feuds with the media’: report

Published

30 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that President Donald Trump's campaign is badly lagging Joe Biden's in cash on hand — and that much of his financial problems stem from excessive spending on things that have nothing directly to do with his re-election.

"The president and the Republican National Committee currently have $325 million cash on hand, compared to the $466 million Biden and the Democratic National Committee enjoy," reported Lachlan Markay. "With the map of battleground states is expanding, that means that dollars must be spent wisely. And buried in the Trump campaign’s latest FEC report are other expenditures that suggest the president’s personal proclivities — from over-the-top displays of grandeur to his incessant feuds with the media — are having a literal cost."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Democrat Marquita Bradshaw jumps out of an airplane to draw attention to her Senate campaign

Published

42 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

Tennessee Senate hopeful Marquita Bradshaw went skydiving on Tuesday, WJHL-TV reported.

Bradshaw told the network that she hopes the publicity stunt will “encourage voters to take a leap of faith with her.”

Bradshaw is running for the open seat being vacated by GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander. She is facing Republican nominee Bill Hagerty.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE