‘Black Live Matter doesn’t care about Black lives’: Attorney General Bill Barr

In a wide-ranging conversation for Constitution Day at Hillsdale College, Attorney General Bill Barr went after the protesters of the Black Lives Matter movement, the Washington Post reported Wednesday.

“They’re not interested in Black lives,” Barr claimed. “They’re interested in props, a small number of Blacks who are killed by police during conflicts with police — usually less than a dozen a year — who they can use as props.”

Barr also said that the coronavirus lockdowns were almost as bad as slavery, in terms of the infringement on civil liberties.

President Donald Trump’s lawyer has told federal prosecutors to go after protesters he sees as violent and charge them with treason.

In 2010, the Obama administration’s Justice Department charged nine militia members with seditious conspiracy after their plot to kill police officers was uncovered.

Under the law, an organized plot to kill people in an anti-government attack is often seen as different than throwing water bottles or rocks at police officers.

