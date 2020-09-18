Black voters in North Carolina are seeing their mail-in ballots rejected 4 times more than white voters
Early voting has started in North Carolina, and many Black voters in the state are already seeing their mail-in ballots getting rejected at a higher rate than white voters.
FiveThirtyEight’s Kaleigh Rogers reports that “Black voters’ ballots are being rejected at more than four times the rate of white voters” in North Carolina as of September 17th.
In total, Black voters have seen 642 of the 13,747 ballots cast rejected, a rejection rate of 4.7 percent. White voters, in contrast, have seen 681 out of 60,954 ballots cast rejected, which is a rejection rate of 1.1 percent.
According to Rogers, “the vast majority of these ballots were rejected because voters made a mistake or failed to fill out the witness information,” although she also notes that these voters can still have these ballots counted because “North Carolina allows for a process called ‘vote curing,’ where voters are notified that there’s a mistake and given a chance to fix their ballot.”
That said, recent data from a Nevada primary showed that less than half of voters who were given that opportunity to correct mistakes on their ballots successfully did so.
2020 Election
Black voters in North Carolina are seeing their mail-in ballots rejected 4 times more than white voters
Early voting has started in North Carolina, and many Black voters in the state are already seeing their mail-in ballots getting rejected at a higher rate than white voters.
FiveThirtyEight's Kaleigh Rogers reports that "Black voters’ ballots are being rejected at more than four times the rate of white voters" in North Carolina as of September 17th.
In total, Black voters have seen 642 of the 13,747 ballots cast rejected, a rejection rate of 4.7 percent. White voters, in contrast, have seen 681 out of 60,954 ballots cast rejected, which is a rejection rate of 1.1 percent.
2020 Election
‘Loony’ Bill Barr is the ‘second most dangerous man in America’: WaPo columnist Eugene Robinson
Discussing comments made by Bill Barr this past week on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Friday morning, Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson called the attorney general "loony" after calling the AG the "second most dangerous man in America."
With host Joe Scarborough pointing out that Donald Trump attacked his own FBI director again this week, Robinson was asked to explain what is going on with the Justice Department.
"Historically, obviously, as you know, and as everyone knows, the FBI director is given an amount of autonomy and authority to do what he needs to do in the service of American justice and is thought to be immune from the sort of political interference," he began. "At least that's the theory, that was what we tried to do from the end of J. Edgar Hoover's tenure to now and it started at the beginning of Donald Trump's term when he got rid of Jim Comey because he wouldn't do his political bidding. So this is nothing new for Donald Trump."
2020 Election
‘The White House is panicking’: Ex-Trump official says president is freaking out about latest defection
Olivia Troye, the former top Homeland Security aide to Vice President Mike Pence, came out on Thursday to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden in a devastating new ad that shredded President Donald Trump's fitness for the presidency.
Miles Taylor, another former Trump national security official who has similarly endorsed Biden over his former boss, told CNN on Friday that Troye's defection has the president sweating bullets.