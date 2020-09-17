Bombshell: Pence’s former top homeland security aide endorses Biden in devastating new ad

Another lifelong Republican and former top Trump administration official has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Olivia Troye, the former top homeland security aide to Vice President Mike Pence, endorsed former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. on Thursday and accused President Trump of weak leadership and of dramatically mismanaging the response to the coronavirus crisis,” The New York Times reported Thursday. “In an ad released online, Ms. Troye recounts hearing the president — who has spoken about his phobia of germs — say in a meeting that he was glad that the virus had arrived in the United States, because it meant he would no longer have to shake hands with people he said he considered ‘disgusting.'”

“Josh Venable, who served as the chief of staff for Betsy DeVos, the secretary of education, will also join the group, known as REPAIR (Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform), according to a statement. John Mitnick, the former top lawyer at Mr. Trump’s Department of Homeland Security, is an adviser to the group,” the newspaper reported. “Ms. Troye, a lifelong Republican who also worked in the George W. Bush administration, said in the statement that she will serve as a co-founder of the group, with the goal of restoring integrity to the Republican Party.”

NEW AD: @OliviaTroye was @VP's lead staffer on COVID-19. She put her heart & soul into the job. After a while she couldn't look herself in the mirror because no matter what she did, the President would undermine it and make Americans less safe. Now she's a GOP voter for Biden. pic.twitter.com/ZIJlRUzArG — Republican Voters Against Trump (@RVAT2020) September 17, 2020

Group launched by former DHS chief of staff Miles Taylor @RepairRepublic has released a list of advisers that includes two additional former Trump admin officials — Olivia Troye, VP Pence’s former homeland security adviser and Josh Venable, former CoS to Secretary DeVos pic.twitter.com/dazF9Hu4Dv — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) September 17, 2020