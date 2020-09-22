Quantcast
‘Brainwashed cultists’: Trump supporters ripped for attending president’s ‘super-spreading’ Pennsylvania rally

6 mins ago

MAGA rally in Moon Township, photo posted to Twitter by Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump bragged on Tuesday evening about the large size of his supporters who gathered closely together and with few wearing masks during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump tweeted an aerial photo of the event, which was held in Moon Township.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump disregarding CDC guidance and holding a large rally during the pandemic:

