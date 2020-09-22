‘Brainwashed cultists’: Trump supporters ripped for attending president’s ‘super-spreading’ Pennsylvania rally

President Donald Trump bragged on Tuesday evening about the large size of his supporters who gathered closely together and with few wearing masks during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump tweeted an aerial photo of the event, which was held in Moon Township.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump disregarding CDC guidance and holding a large rally during the pandemic:

ADVERTISEMENT

Congrats, you held a superspreader event https://t.co/iPn6MhAAPY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 23, 2020

A no maskin', no distancin', #Covid19 super-spreadin' gathering of brainwashed cultists and the Sociopath-in-Chief who plays them for dang fools… #Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) September 23, 2020

You called off your wedding. You couldn't attend a loved one's funeral. You couldn't go to prom or attend your own graduation. These people don't care and continue making everything worse. https://t.co/rPsgwjPvhX — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) September 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

So is Putin paying you a bounty for infected and dead American civilians, too?pic.twitter.com/q349DwQxhD — Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️‍🌈 (@JediCounselor) September 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

How many people at this event are going to get Covid and die? Definitely not zero https://t.co/vyZmxdIqF5 — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) September 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Good job Mr. “President” for holding a big mask less rally during a deadly pandemic. #TrumpVirus — Republicans for Joe Biden (@RepsForBiden) September 23, 2020

Jesus, this is so fucking nuts. People are going to die and make others sick. https://t.co/uve70KGtqY — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) September 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Most people were not wearing masks at a Trump’s superspreader event, because Trump is a liar who made his cult believe the virus isn’t real. And he belongs in prison for it. #JoeKnowsUs — Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 23, 2020

@CDCgov Here’s the Impeached President holding a super spreader event in violation of CDC guidelines! Trump is a super spreader! #TrumpLied200KAmericansDied #TrumpSuperSpreader! https://t.co/7eWXFN1xdX — Lolo says It's 💙 Joe Time! (@loloatlarge) September 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Notice no masks on the floor but they passed them out to everyone behind/near him. Just like everyone around Trump is tested. If masks are slavery and tests are not useful, why bother testing even reporters before every presser? Because HIS safety matters. Yours doesn't. — t😎mmy (@n2play) September 23, 2020

How many new cases of coronavirus infection in PA tonight? https://t.co/EEAYVkXJuD — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) September 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, give it two weeks, and there will be a lot of your supporters dead or dying. They won't have any energy then. You're not worth it. — ChelleMyBelle (@ChelleMyBelle4) September 23, 2020

He's proud of this

People will die

And he's proud of it https://t.co/YDeuhgPbpl — Trump'sPissingMeOff 🌊😉💃 TɾιɠҽɾιɳɠMαɠαƚʂ (@RetiredMaybe) September 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Why are you trying to kill all your voters before Election Day? Who told you this was a good strategy? I mean don’t get me wrong keep doing you Donny but I gotta call em like I see em. — pixeliza (@pixeliza) September 23, 2020

The Trump campaign has evidently made the calculation that these rallies will turn out more voters than they kill. https://t.co/EkXTbkPVAI — Devin Nunes' Alt-Mom (@NunesAlt) September 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19 thanks you for the new hosts! — Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️‍🌈 (@JediCounselor) September 23, 2020

Reminder about CDC guidelines for personal and social activities: "Use social distancing (stay at least 6 feet away from others)." https://t.co/NOg2BTXCxe — Nick Turse (@nickturse) September 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Wish someone would ask the President why he does not shake hands and interact with the folks who attend his rallies. If he is holding rallies, go down to the crowd and interact. — jim gibson (@jgibson135) September 23, 2020

Over 200,000 Americans are dead from #COVID19 and this stupid fucker doesn't give a fat flying fuck how many more die https://t.co/HA49Glxcs3 — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) September 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

They’ll need that energy, to breathe with the ventilator. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) September 23, 2020