‘Breonna’s Law’ legislator arrested by Louisville police for first-degree rioting: report

A spokesman for a police union in Louisville announced on Thursday that the only black woman in the Kentucky legislator had been arrested while protesting the lack of charges for the killing of Breonna Taylor by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

“Kentucky State Rep. Attica Scott, author of legislation known as “Breonna’s Law,” was arrested with others Thursday evening during protests demanding justice for Breonna Taylor,” WDRB-TV reports. “Scott, a Louisville Democrat, was among a group of individuals arrested near the main branch of the Louisville Free Public Library and First Unitarian Church at the intersection of South Fourth and York streets, according to Tracy Dotson, a spokesman for Louisville Corrections Lodge #77 Fraternal Order of Police union. Scott was charged with first-degree rioting and failure to disperse, Dotson said.”

“Protesters have gathered on church property after the church’s pastor, Rev. Lori Kyle, said they “advertised” it as a safe space for protesters during the city’s 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. curfew, which Mayor Greg Fischer extended through Monday morning,” WDRB-TV reported. “As of 10:30 p.m., police have formed a line around the church, according to WDRB News reporters at the scene.”

“Breonna’s Law would ensure any law enforcement officers executing a search warrant in Kentucky would have to physically knock and verbally announce themselves. The proposed legislation would also mandate alcohol and drug testing in the event someone is shot and killed by police. It also calls for officers’ body cameras to be turned on five minutes before and after serving a warrant,” the station noted.