Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Breonna’s Law’ legislator arrested by Louisville police for first-degree rioting: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Louisiana Metro Police Department arrest of Rep. Attica Scott (screengrab)

A spokesman for a police union in Louisville announced on Thursday that the only black woman in the Kentucky legislator had been arrested while protesting the lack of charges for the killing of Breonna Taylor by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

“Kentucky State Rep. Attica Scott, author of legislation known as “Breonna’s Law,” was arrested with others Thursday evening during protests demanding justice for Breonna Taylor,” WDRB-TV reports. “Scott, a Louisville Democrat, was among a group of individuals arrested near the main branch of the Louisville Free Public Library and First Unitarian Church at the intersection of South Fourth and York streets, according to Tracy Dotson, a spokesman for Louisville Corrections Lodge #77 Fraternal Order of Police union. Scott was charged with first-degree rioting and failure to disperse, Dotson said.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Protesters have gathered on church property after the church’s pastor, Rev. Lori Kyle, said they “advertised” it as a safe space for protesters during the city’s 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. curfew, which Mayor Greg Fischer extended through Monday morning,” WDRB-TV reported. “As of 10:30 p.m., police have formed a line around the church, according to WDRB News reporters at the scene.”

“Breonna’s Law would ensure any law enforcement officers executing a search warrant in Kentucky would have to physically knock and verbally announce themselves. The proposed legislation would also mandate alcohol and drug testing in the event someone is shot and killed by police. It also calls for officers’ body cameras to be turned on five minutes before and after serving a warrant,” the station noted.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

WATCH: Late-night hosts go off on Trump for ‘chilling’ plan ‘to steal the election’

Published

22 mins ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

Late-night television hosts harshly criticized President Donald Trump for refusing to say there would be a peaceful transition of power if he loses the November election.

"In one of the more chilling moments of his presidency -- and they've been a few -- Donald Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power as Republicans formulated the plan to steal the election through the courts," Seth Meyers explained.

"We're as close as we've ever been to losing our democracy and watching our government transform into an autocratic regime," he continued. "It's happen right in front our eyes right now, you don't need to wait for Trump to roll down Pennsylvania Avenue on a tank in green fatigues with a long chin-beard -- especially since if he did try to grow one he'd probably just look like a very sick chihuahua."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White supremacist gang member shot dead after ambushing police in California: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

Authorities in California on Thursday announced that one man was dead after a shootout with law enforcement.

"A white supremacist gang member was killed in a gun battle with law enforcement after he ambushed and shot a deputy pursuing him Thursday near the Templeton Cemetery, Sheriff Ian Parkinson said at a news conference," The Triubune reported Thursday.

"According to Parkinson, a sheriff’s deputy was driving in the Theatre Drive area around 10:20 a.m. when the deputy recognized the car of a wanted felon parked on the side of the road. The deputy made a U-turn and pulled up next to the vehicle, which was unoccupied. The deputy then proceeded north and found the man walking on Cemetery Road off Theatre Drive near the Templeton Cemetery, Parkinson said. He said the deputy tried to make a pedestrian traffic stop, but the man took off running toward the cemetery," the newspaper reported.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Fox News was forced to make a damning admission in a Tucker Carlson lawsuit

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

Fox News got to claim victory on Thursday after a new ruling in a lawsuit brought against the company came out in its favor, but the win arrived at a steep cost. To deflect an allegation of defamation, the network was forced to claim that one of its highest-profile personalities can't reasonably be expected to consistently provide accurate information to viewers.

Here's the background. Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model, was paid for her silence about an affair she said she had with Donald Trump during the 2016 election by America Media, Inc., the parent company of the National Enquirer, on the Republican campaign's behalf these details were exposed and confirmed in the case against former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty to participating in the illegal campaign finance scheme. The story became national news, so leading Fox News host Tucker Carlson discussed the case.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE