Bruce Springsteen returns with new album
Bruce Springsteen announced Thursday he will release a new album on October 23, giving fans a sneak peek by dropping its title track “Letter To You.”
With its layered guitars and dramatic percussion the song is classic E Street Band — the group Springsteen has performed with since 1972 — which returned to back The Boss’s 20th studio album after he released his 2019 record “Western Stars” solo.
“I love the emotional nature of ‘Letter To You,'” the 70-year-old performer said in a statement.
“And I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we’ve never done before, and with no overdubs,” he continued, saying they made the album in just five days, recording at his home studio in New Jersey.
“It turned out to be one of the greatest recording experiences I’ve ever had.”
“Letter to You” features nine songs Springsteen penned recently, along with new versions of three previously unreleased tracks from the 1970s: “Janey Needs a Shooter,” “If I Was the Priest” and “Song for Orphans.”
The album is Springsteen’s first time back with the E Street Band since his 2016 tour “The River.”
It comes one year after New Jersey’s favorite son released his meditative “Western Stars” album and concert film hearkening back to the 1970s-era golden age of the Laurel Canyon music scene.
It was a musical departure for the superstar who burst onto the international stage in 1975 with “Born to Run,” developing a signature hard-driving rock style recounting the mundanities of everyday life.
Last year in a public conversation with Martin Scorsese Springsteen revealed he was likely returning to those roots, saying he had struggled writing songs for the rock band but had a breakthrough.
In the spring of 2019, he said: “I wrote almost an album’s worth of material for the band… it just came out of almost nowhere. I had almost two weeks of those daily visitations and it was so nice. It makes you so happy.”
Breaking Banner
GOP senator implicated in Rudy Giuliani plot to smear Biden with help from Russian spy
The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned one of Rudy Giuliani's contacts in Ukraine for allegedly trying to interfere in the U.S. election, possibly with the help of a Republican senator.
President Donald Trump's personal attorney worked closely with Ukrainian parliamentarian Andriy Derkach, who the Treasury Department described as an active Russian agent for over a decade, to push allegations of misconduct involving Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.
“Andrii Derkach and other Russian agents employ manipulation and deceit to attempt to influence elections in the United States and elsewhere around the world,” said Secretary Steven Mnuchin. “The United States will continue to use all the tools at its disposal to counter these Russian disinformation campaigns and uphold the integrity of our election system.”
Breaking Banner
Homeland Security whistleblower has classified info to confirm DHS changed intel to match Trump
It was reported this week that a whistleblower has come forward claiming the Department of Homeland Security intentionally altered intelligence to match what President Donald Trump was saying publicly. To make matters worse, DHS also tried to “censor or manipulate the intelligence information” connected to Russia’s interference in U.S. elections, as well as the threat posed by domestic white supremacy groups.
Mark Zaid, the lawyer for the whistleblower, Brian Murphy, said that his client has classified information about the allegations and he is willing to give it to Congress.
2020 Election
‘Trump will win’ says US star at Venice film festival
The pro-gun US star of a high school massacre movie at the Venice film festival said Thursday that Donald Trump will win the US presidential election in November.
"Everybody says they are not going to vote for him, that he’s an asshole because the newspapers are full of stuff about what a crazy maniac he is," said Thomas Jane, who heads the cast of the action thriller "Run Hide Fight".
"But they are all going to vote for him. Watch," the "Boogie Nights" actor told reporters before the controversial film’s red carpet premiere. "He will win."Jane and producer Dallas Sonnier -- a gun rights supporting Texan who heads the Cinestate studio responsible for a string of "populist" movies often loved by Trump supporters -- said they wanted to open up the debate on school shootings in the US.
Trump has staunchly supported the pro-gun lobby despite the mounting death toll of killings.