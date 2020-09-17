Quantcast
BUSTED: Four GOP senators caught running ads that lie about preexisting conditions

Published

1 min ago

on

Composite image of official portraits of Senators Martha McSally (R-AZ), Steve Daines (R-MT), Cory Gardner (R-CO) and David Perdue (R-GA_

On Thursday, NBC News dissected the false claims of four Republican senators who are claiming they will protect insurance coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), for example, is running an ad that says “Cory wrote the bill to guarantee coverage to people with pre-existing conditions — forever. No matter what happens to Obamacare.” But, wrote Sahil Kapur, the law he sponsored only prohibits insurers from charging more or denying certain procedures — it would still let insurers deny people coverage altogether, which the ACA does not.

Similarly, Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) is running an ad saying, “[Democratic opponent] Mark Kelly’s attacks on me are false. And they’re shameful. Of course I will always protect those with preexisting conditions” — even though she voted for a 2017 bill, the American Health Care Act, to demolish the ACA’s pre-existing condition protections.

Meanwhile, Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) has an ad that cites his sister who survived cancer, and says “Health insurance should always cover pre-existing conditions. For anyone. Period,” and an ad for Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) says “Steve Daines will protect Montanans with pre-existing conditions.” But both Perdue and Daines voted to advance the Better Care Reconciliation Act, which would have allowed “non-compliant plans” that exclude pre-existing conditions to compete with “compliant” plans — something experts say would ultimately blow up the health care market and make compliant plans unaffordable.

Public opinion on the ACA has dramatically shifted since President Donald Trump’s re-election, with large majorities now supporting the law’s benefits and protections — forcing many Republicans who spent years voting for repeal to walk back their positions.


