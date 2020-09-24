BUSTED: ‘Real people’ in pro-Trump Facebook testimonials are actually Republican operatives
On Thursday, Gizmodo revealed that many of the Trump supporters identified as “real people whose lives have been positively impacted by President Trump’s policies” in the president’s Facebook ads are actually Republican candidates and operatives.
“Take this ad that is currently running on Facebook,” reported Matt Novak. “It shows Kim Sherk, who’s not identified by name in the ad, and yet is the president of the Georgia Federation of Republican Women. A Georgia newspaper, the Marietta Daily Journal recognized Sherk, which might be why these ads are running in states like California, Illinois, and Mississippi, according to the Facebook ad library, rather than her home state of Georgia … the ad never identifies Sherk as a political operative, let alone one who’s visited the White House, as we can see from a photo posted to the Cobb County Republican Party website.”
“Another ad currently being run by the Trump campaign on Facebook shows viewers a group of people sitting in a circle and talking about the dangers of a potential Biden presidency,” said the report. “While it might look like a typical focus group, featuring average people off the street, the video is anything but. Some of the people in the video are former and aspiring politicians, including one woman who’s currently running for the U.S. House in Minnesota and a man who was a delegate at the Republican National Convention in both 2016 and 2020.”
Trump has relied heavily on Facebook advertising to boost his presidential campaign, as Biden has caught up to him in fundraising and gone on the offensive in battleground states across the country.
Sarah Sanders says Trump isn’t planning to leave: ‘I don’t think he expects to need any transfer of power’
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Thursday that President Donald Trump is not planning for a peaceful transfer of power because he expects to win.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses in November.
"We're going to have to see what happens. You know that I have been complaining very strongly about the ballots. And the ballots are a disaster,” he remarked. “Get rid of the ballots and you'll have a very peaceful — there won't be a transfer frankly. There'll be a continuation.”
Republicans call out Trump’s comments on refusing to leave peacefully — but never mention him by name
Several Republican lawmakers on Thursday seemingly called out President Donald Trump for refusing to say if he'd allow for a peaceful transfer of power -- but none of them actually mentioned the president by name.
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) was the first out of the gate on Wednesday night, when he tweeted that "any suggestion that a president might not respect this Constitutional guarantee is both unthinkable and unacceptable."
He was followed on Thursday morning by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who more opaquely said that "as we have done for over two centuries we will have a legitimate & fair election" and "at noon on Jan 20,2021 we will peacefully swear in the President."
Trump calls on Biden to drop out over Hunter allegations his own Senate allies failed to prove
On Thursday, in a radio interview, President Donald Trump once again promoted unsubstantiated corruption allegations about Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine — and urged Joe Biden to "leave the campaign" because he "was in on it."
Trump's remarks come just after his allies in the Senate, led by Homeland Security chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI), released the results of a highly partisan investigation into the Hunter Biden allegations. That report claimed the business dealings were "problematic" but failed to find any evidence that they influenced U.S. foreign policy.