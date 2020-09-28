Quantcast
Connect with us

BUSTED: Trump administration caught by NYT downplaying COVID risks of reopening schools

Published

1 min ago

on

US President Donald Trump sits with children during a tour of Nationwide Children's Hospital August 24, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. (AFP / Brendan Smialowski)

Yet another bombshell exposé on the Trump administration ignoring its own scientists was published online on Monday evening.

“Top White House officials pressured the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this summer to play down the risk of sending children back to school, a strikingly political intervention in one of the most sensitive public health debates of the pandemic,” The New York Times reported. “As part of their behind-the-scenes effort, White House officials also tried to circumvent the C.D.C. in a search for alternate data showing that the pandemic was weakening and posed little danger to children.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The report was based on “documents and interviews with current and former government officials” the newspaper reported.

“The documents and interviews show how the White House spent weeks trying to press public health professionals to fall in line with President Trump’s election-year agenda of pushing to reopen schools and the economy as quickly as possible. The president and his team have remained defiant in their demand for schools to get back to normal, even as coronavirus cases have once again ticked up, in some cases linked to school and college reopenings,” The Times explained. “The effort included Dr. Deborah L. Birx, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, and officials working for Vice President Mike Pence, who led the task force. It left officials at the C.D.C., long considered the world’s premier public health agency, alarmed at the degree of pressure from the White House.”

One former top staffer for Pence spoke with the newspaper.

“One member of Mr. Pence’s staff said she was repeatedly asked by Marc Short, the vice president’s chief of staff, to get the C.D.C. to produce more reports and charts showing a decline in coronavirus cases among young people. The staff member, Olivia Troye, one of Mr. Pence’s top aides on the task force, said she regretted being “complicit” in the effort,” the newspaper explained. “According to Ms. Troye, Mr. Short dispatched junior members of the vice president’s staff to circumvent the C.D.C. in search of data he thought might better support the White House’s position.”

Read the full report.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News layoffs at their ‘Brain Room’ described as ‘virtual frontal lobotomy’: report

Published

23 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

Fox News is expected to be even less connected to reality after a recent round of layoffs, according to a new report by The Daily Beast.

"he recent mass layoffs at Fox News—an estimated body count of around 70, amounting to a little less than 3 percent of the cable channel’s workforce—signal what current and former employees describe as the purposeful devaluing of fact-based journalism in favor of right-wing opinion, race-baiting, and conspiracy-mongering at the top-rated, Donald Trump-friendly cable outlet," Diana Falzone and Lloyd Grove reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump asks Pentagon to have nuclear warheads ready if Russia treaty expires: report

Published

40 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

On Monday, Politico reported that the Trump administration is exploring options for bringing nuclear warheads into service if New START, a nonproliferation treaty with Russia, is allowed to expire next year.

"The Trump administration has asked the military to assess how quickly it could pull nuclear weapons out of storage and load them onto bombers and submarines if an arms control treaty with Russia is allowed to expire in February, according to three people familiar with the discussions," reported Daniel Lippman, Bryan Bender, and Lara Seligman.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump biographer: President is a ‘serial, massive, calculated, tax cheater’

Published

59 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

Pulitizer Prize-winning journalist David Cay Johnston blasted the president of the United States as a, "serial, massive, calculated, tax cheater" Monday evening appearance on MSNBC.

"Here is the first question I have for you. Like, rich people get away with murder in the tax code all the time," anchor Chris Hayes noted. "This strikes me as a whole other universe level of, like, abnormality. What is your reaction to it? How should we think about it?"

"First of all, understand that America has two income tax systems. One is for workers and pensioners and others whose income is verified by the government and you can't cheat in that system and you have to pay your taxes before you get your money. The other system is for the owners of private businesses like Donald Trump, they tell the government what they say they made, they pay what they say they owe and unless they're audited, the government accepts that and we're down to auditing less than 3% of people with half-million-dollar to multi-billion dollar incomes," he explained.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE