Buttigieg slams Pence on Fox News: ‘A professed Christian’ defending ‘hush money to a porn star’

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday took a shot a Vice President Mike Pence for continuing to take part in President Donald Trump’s administration despite hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Buttigieg made the remarks after Fox News host Martha MacCallum noted that the former Indiana mayor is standing in for Pence in debate preparation with Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

“You’re right, I was mayor of South Bend when Mike Pence was governor,” Buttigieg recalled. “And look, I don’t envy the job he’s going to have to do next week.”

“You know, you’ve got a professed Christian who’s going to be in the position of defending the character of a president who got caught sending hush money to a porn star,” he added.

