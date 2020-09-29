Buttigieg slams Pence on Fox News: ‘A professed Christian’ defending ‘hush money to a porn star’
Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday took a shot a Vice President Mike Pence for continuing to take part in President Donald Trump’s administration despite hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
Buttigieg made the remarks after Fox News host Martha MacCallum noted that the former Indiana mayor is standing in for Pence in debate preparation with Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
“You’re right, I was mayor of South Bend when Mike Pence was governor,” Buttigieg recalled. “And look, I don’t envy the job he’s going to have to do next week.”
“You know, you’ve got a professed Christian who’s going to be in the position of defending the character of a president who got caught sending hush money to a porn star,” he added.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
2020 Election
2020 Election
Joe Biden hilariously ridicules Trump’s conspiracy theories about the first debate
Mocking President Donald J. Trump's conspiracy theories, former Vice President and democratic candidate Joe Biden posted this hilarious photo on Instagram.
The social post followed the Trump campaign's assertion Tuesday that Biden uses performance enhancers and ear buds during his debates.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CFvSMvKhCEk/
2020 Election
Fox News host to Mike Pence: ‘Which is it, a totally fake news story or illegally obtained documents?’
Fox News host Bret Baier pressed Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday after President Donald Trump gave contradicting explanations for a report claiming that he has paid very little in federal income taxes.
While interviewing Pence ahead of Tuesday night's debate, Baier noted that Democratic candidate Joe Biden intends to hit Trump on a New York Times report, which claims that the president paid no federal income taxes some years and only paid $750 other years.
"It feels like the same-old, same-old," Pence said, shaking his head. "These same issues and allegations came up in 2016."