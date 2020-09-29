Can investing in a home renovation out-perform the average stock market performance?
Everybody knows that investing your money is the best way to make it work for you and grow. Millions of people around the world invest money every day seeking both short term gains and long-term profits. There are numerous different ways to make your money work for you, but the question is what is the best method?Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and moreThe stock market is probably the most well-known investment option for many people followed closely by real estate. Both have the potential to make excellent returns on the initial investment, but does one have the edge?Stock market inve…
Breaking Banner
Trump could be in big legal trouble – according to a financial forensics expert who was on his transition team
Speaking on CNN this Tuesday, financial forensics expert and former Trump transition team member, J.W. Verret, told host Brianna Keilar that the recent New York Times bombshell report on Donald Trump's tax history could prompt an investigation that could land Trump in prison.
According to Verret, determining whether or not Trump could be prosecuted depends on what he's been telling the IRS versus what he's been telling the bank.
"It seems from the Times' reporting there's a huge difference here. There's not only a red flag, I'd say there's a bright crimson flag about that potential difference," Verret said, adding that the report gave a "leg up" to the Manhattan District Attorney's inquiry into Trump's business dealings.
COVID-19
DeBlasio announces fines for people who refuse to wear masks in certain NYC neighborhoods amid alarming surge
NEW YORK — People who refuse to wear face masks in neighborhoods where COVID is surging will be fined and private schools there face possible closure, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.The city is sending “hundreds” of staffers to hand out masks and spread information in parts of Brooklyn and Queens undergoing an alarming surge in coronavirus, he said.Gravesend/Homecrest, Midwood, Kew Gardens, Edgemere/Far Rockaway, Borough Park, Bensonhurst/Mapleton, Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/Sheepshead Bay and Flatlands/Midwood have been fueling a surge in the city’s coronavirus rate, which reached 3.25%. Th... (more…)
2020 Election
Don’t underestimate the power of the putdown in a presidential debate
Will either – or both – of these men use humor or insults in their first presidential debate?AP PhotoChris Lamb, IUPUIBefore the first presidential debate, President Donald Trump demanded that his Democratic challenger Joe Biden submit to a drug test.Trump was again suggesting – without evidence – that his opponent takes performance-enhancing drugs.If Trump brings this up during the debate, no one should be surprised if Biden has a comeback prepared. Biden’s campaign has already issued a statement on the president’s unusual challenge – “If the president thinks his best case is made in urine he... (more…)