Carl Bernstein slams Trump for ignoring COVID safety at rallies: ‘We are witnessing a homicidal president’

On CNN Monday, legendary Pulitzer Prize-winning Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein excoriated President Donald Trump for holding indoor campaign rallies during the coronavirus pandemic, suggesting it was tantamount to homicide.

“You hear the president’s comments to Woodward and see the June indoor rally in Tulsa and Henderson and roundtable in Phoenix — it looks like an indoor rally,” said anchor Anderson Cooper. “He’s knowingly putting people’s lives at stake.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let’s be clear,” said Bernstein. “You’re witnessing a homicidal president with a homicidal assembly to help him get re-elected as president of the United States, instead of protecting the health and welfare of the United States — including supporters whose lives he’s willing to sacrifice.”

“Here is this president, who staked part of his presidency on the right to life, particularly of the unborn, and every day he’s sacrificed the lives of thousands of Americans because he is unwilling to deal honestly, forthrightly … with the crisis,” said Bernstein. “He’s abdicated responsibility, and the result is the most grievous felony committed by any president in history, probably. And now we see him in front of us tonight, this homicidal assembly that the president of the United States called supporters to be sacrificial lambs. It’s astonishing.”

Watch below: