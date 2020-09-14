Carl Bernstein slams Trump for ignoring COVID safety at rallies: ‘We are witnessing a homicidal president’
On CNN Monday, legendary Pulitzer Prize-winning Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein excoriated President Donald Trump for holding indoor campaign rallies during the coronavirus pandemic, suggesting it was tantamount to homicide.
“You hear the president’s comments to Woodward and see the June indoor rally in Tulsa and Henderson and roundtable in Phoenix — it looks like an indoor rally,” said anchor Anderson Cooper. “He’s knowingly putting people’s lives at stake.”
“Let’s be clear,” said Bernstein. “You’re witnessing a homicidal president with a homicidal assembly to help him get re-elected as president of the United States, instead of protecting the health and welfare of the United States — including supporters whose lives he’s willing to sacrifice.”
“Here is this president, who staked part of his presidency on the right to life, particularly of the unborn, and every day he’s sacrificed the lives of thousands of Americans because he is unwilling to deal honestly, forthrightly … with the crisis,” said Bernstein. “He’s abdicated responsibility, and the result is the most grievous felony committed by any president in history, probably. And now we see him in front of us tonight, this homicidal assembly that the president of the United States called supporters to be sacrificial lambs. It’s astonishing.”
John Bolton declares Trump a ‘useful idiot’ for foreign dictators — and not just Vladimir Putin
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," former National Security Adviser John Bolton — a longtime hardline foreign policy conservative who clashed frequently with President Donald Trump — agreed with the assessment of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman that the president was a "useful idiot" for Russian President Vladimit Putin, and other foreign strongmen.
"My own view was that Trump just despised any indication that somehow Russia had influenced his election in 2016, because he felt it would delegitimize it," said Bolton. "I thought that was the wrong way to approach it. Russia tried to intervene, the president should have stood up to it, but he was simply in denial of it because he thought it would undercut his current position. As far as him being a useful idiot in the communist sense, really, it is a statement that the person involved doesn't fully understand the consequences of his actions, and I think that describes Donald Trump in many, many respects."
LISTEN: Trump boasts about the stock market after Bob Woodward brings up pandemic toll
Newly released audio from journalist Bob Woodward shows that President Donald Trump responded to concerns raised about the novel coronavirus pandemic by boasting about how well the stock market has done.
The new audio, which was played Monday for the first time on CNN, dates from the middle of this past August in which the president tries to get Woodward to discuss how he'll be portrayed in his upcoming book.
After Woodward tells Trump that he will find the book very tough, the president asked him what he won't like about it.
"It's tough times," Woodward said. "The virus, as you repeatedly told me and as you've said publicly, it's derailed things, and it's a -- it's a big reality in people's lives, as you know."
WATCH: Michael Cohen’s daughter details Trump’s ‘creepy’ ogling of her when she was just 15
Samantha Cohen, the daughter of former Trump fixer Michael Cohen, talked with CNN's Alisyn Camerota about "creepy" comments President Donald Trump made about her when she was just 15 years old.
During a CNN interview, Camerota read an excerpt from a recent Vanity Fair profile of Michael Cohen in which he described Trump whistling at his then-15-year-old daughter and calling her a "piece of ass."
Samantha Cohen then told Camerota that she distinctly remembers that Trump commented on her appearance and used it to degrade her father.
"What stood out to me in that moment was he said to my dad, 'Well, there's no way that she got her looks from you, thank God you married a beautiful woman,'" she told the CNN host. "And I was desensitized to men making creepy comments about me, but I was not desensitized to someone blatantly insulting and degrading my father in front of me."