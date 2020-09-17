Quantcast
Connect with us

Coronavirus cases top 30 million worldwide with Europe on edge

Published

4 mins ago

on

The Diaz family held a mass in their home to remember the five family members that died from the novel coronavirus AFP

Coronavirus infections topped 30 million around the globe on Thursday as the World Health Organization warned of “alarming rates of transmission” across Europe and cautioned against shortening quarantine periods.

The WHO’s regional director for Europe Hans Kluge said a September surge “should serve as a wake-up call for all of us” after Europe set a new record last week, with some 54,000 cases recorded in 24 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Although these numbers reflect more comprehensive testing, it also shows alarming rates of transmission across the region,” he told an online news conference from Copenhagen.

A handful of vaccine candidates are currently in late-stage trialsA handful of vaccine candidates are currently in late-stage trials Photo: AFP / SILVIO AVILA

More than 30 million infections have been recorded and more than 943,000 people have died since the novel coronavirus emerged in China late last year, according to the latest AFP tally based on official sources. Europe accounts for 4.7 million of the total.

Across Europe, governments are battling to contain the fresh spike in cases, while wanting to avoiding inflicting fresh damage on their economies and imposing broad new restrictions on their virus-weary populations.

French authorities are preparing tighter restrictions in several cities to curtail a surge in Covid-19 cases that has seen nearly 10,000 new cases per day reported over the past week.

Graphic looking at countries with the highest coronavirus death tolls, and their respective death rates.Graphic looking at countries with the highest coronavirus death tolls, and their respective death rates. Photo: AFP / John SAEKI

ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister Olivier Veran said new measures would be announced for Lyon and Nice by Saturday, after curbs on public gatherings were imposed this week in Bordeaux and Marseille.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

St Louis poll workers told they don’t need masks — but must ‘act surprised’ if voters notice

Published

12 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that election officials in St. Louis, Missouri have told poll workers they don't need to wear masks — but that if voters question them on why they aren't wearing them, they should pretend they just forgot to put them on.

“You may act surprised that you don’t have a face mask on properly and then apologize as you put the mask on,” said the email to election workers. “Wear your mask correctly until the voter leaves the polling place. Please do this every time a voter says something to you.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

It’s ‘bizarre and frightening’ that Trump is spending the final weeks of his campaign discouraging mask use: Paul Krugman

Published

42 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

Writing in the New York Times this Thursday, economist Paul Krugman asked why President Trump is still sending disparaging messages about mask use at this stage of the coronavirus pandemic.

"...we know what works," Krugman writes.

"Which makes it both bizarre and frightening that Donald Trump has apparently decided to spend the final weeks of his re-election campaign deriding and discouraging mask-wearing and other anti-pandemic precautions," he continues.

Not only is Trump's stance at odds with almost every infectious disease expert, it flies in the face of his own health officials.

Continue Reading
 

COVID-19

‘Completely upside down’: As most Americans struggled during first six months of pandemic, billionaire wealth surged by $845 billion

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

 "The difference is stark between profits for billionaires and the widespread economic misery in our nation."

Six months into a devastating pandemic that has taken the lives and livelihoods of millions of Americans, the total net worth of the country's 643 billionaires has ballooned by $845 billion, which amounts to a 29% increase in their collective wealth since March 18.

This "startling milestone of wealth accumulation" is documented in an analysis released Thursday by Americans for Tax Fairness (ATF) and the Institute for Policy Studies (IPS).

Continue Reading
 
 