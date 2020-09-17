Coronavirus cases top 30 million worldwide with Europe on edge
Coronavirus infections topped 30 million around the globe on Thursday as the World Health Organization warned of “alarming rates of transmission” across Europe and cautioned against shortening quarantine periods.
The WHO’s regional director for Europe Hans Kluge said a September surge “should serve as a wake-up call for all of us” after Europe set a new record last week, with some 54,000 cases recorded in 24 hours.
“Although these numbers reflect more comprehensive testing, it also shows alarming rates of transmission across the region,” he told an online news conference from Copenhagen.
More than 30 million infections have been recorded and more than 943,000 people have died since the novel coronavirus emerged in China late last year, according to the latest AFP tally based on official sources. Europe accounts for 4.7 million of the total.
Across Europe, governments are battling to contain the fresh spike in cases, while wanting to avoiding inflicting fresh damage on their economies and imposing broad new restrictions on their virus-weary populations.
Health Minister Olivier Veran said new measures would be announced for Lyon and Nice by Saturday, after curbs on public gatherings were imposed this week in Bordeaux and Marseille.
Breaking Banner
St Louis poll workers told they don’t need masks — but must ‘act surprised’ if voters notice
On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that election officials in St. Louis, Missouri have told poll workers they don't need to wear masks — but that if voters question them on why they aren't wearing them, they should pretend they just forgot to put them on.
“You may act surprised that you don’t have a face mask on properly and then apologize as you put the mask on,” said the email to election workers. “Wear your mask correctly until the voter leaves the polling place. Please do this every time a voter says something to you.”
Breaking Banner
It’s ‘bizarre and frightening’ that Trump is spending the final weeks of his campaign discouraging mask use: Paul Krugman
Writing in the New York Times this Thursday, economist Paul Krugman asked why President Trump is still sending disparaging messages about mask use at this stage of the coronavirus pandemic.
"...we know what works," Krugman writes.
"Which makes it both bizarre and frightening that Donald Trump has apparently decided to spend the final weeks of his re-election campaign deriding and discouraging mask-wearing and other anti-pandemic precautions," he continues.
Not only is Trump's stance at odds with almost every infectious disease expert, it flies in the face of his own health officials.
COVID-19
‘Completely upside down’: As most Americans struggled during first six months of pandemic, billionaire wealth surged by $845 billion
"The difference is stark between profits for billionaires and the widespread economic misery in our nation."
Six months into a devastating pandemic that has taken the lives and livelihoods of millions of Americans, the total net worth of the country's 643 billionaires has ballooned by $845 billion, which amounts to a 29% increase in their collective wealth since March 18.
This "startling milestone of wealth accumulation" is documented in an analysis released Thursday by Americans for Tax Fairness (ATF) and the Institute for Policy Studies (IPS).