China pushing to double nuclear warhead arsenal: Pentagon
The Chinese military is pressing to double its 200-plus nuclear warheads within a decade with the ability to launch them aboard ballistic missiles by land, sea and air, the Pentagon said in a report Tuesday.
Aside from aiming for technological parity with the United States, the People’s Liberation Army is also focused on conducting joint operations, to be able to deter or defeat any US effort to intervene on Taiwan’s behalf, the report said.
It said that PLA has already matched or surpassed the United States military in several areas, including shipbuilding, land-based ballistic and cruise missiles, and air defense systems.
And in its first public estimate of China’s nuclear capacity, the annual report said the country has warheads numbering “in the low 200s” in its nuclear stockpile, much less than the 300 or more estimated by independent analysts.
That number is expected to double over 10 years. China can already launch nuclear weapons by ballistic missile from land and sea, and is developing the capacity to do develop an air-launched ballistic missile as well, the report said.
“It is likely that Beijing will seek to develop a military by mid-century that is equal to — or in some cases superior to — the US military, or that of any other great power that the PRC views as a threat,” the report said.
If China achieves that goal and the United States fails to address it, the report said, it “will have serious implications for US national interests and the security of the international rules-based order.”
Breaking Banner
Cop who charged city officials with ‘injuring’ Confederate statues previously expressed anger over the incident: report
Before Sgt. Kevin McGee and the Virginia police department he belonged to charged a Black state senator, local civil rights leaders and city public defenders with conspiring to "injure" Confederate statues, he was being investigated by his own department for an email he sent to city officials where he slammed those he later charged, HuffPost reports.
McGee was also a prominent opponent of former Portsmouth Police Chief Tonya Chapman, according to sources speaking to HuffPost. "Chapman, Virginia’s first Black female police chief, was forced out last year, which she said was a result of her confronting 'racial tensions' from within the majority Black city’s mostly white police force and facing down a police union she said didn’t like her because she wasn’t a white man," the report stated.
2020 Election
If Trump refuses to accept defeat in November, the republic will survive intact, as it has 5 out of 6 times in the past
During the 2016 presidential campaign, then-candidate Donald Trump refused to promise to accept the results of the election. Likewise, in 2020, his continued assault on the reliability and legitimacy of mail-in voting has laid the groundwork for challenging a loss on the basis of voter fraud. He has also refused to promise to observe the 2020 results.
Breaking Banner
Here’s how Biden must call out Trump’s lies during the debates
Joe Biden should insist on some crucial ground rules in his debates with President Donald Trump or skip them altogether, according to a new column.
Three-fifths of voters told Pew Research debates mattered in their decision who to support in 2016, and The Daily Beast's Margaret Carlson cautioned Biden not to let the president lie or cheat through the political TV spectacles.
"Biden should argue for a single moderator who will follow up but be prepared for Trump taking over as emcee," Carlson wrote. "If there’s no question about Hunter Biden, Trump will get one in. If Biden doesn’t reply by asking Trump about his adult children living large off the government and the criminal referrals of son Don Jr. and son-in-law Jared Kushner, he doesn't deserve to be president."