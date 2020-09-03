China threatens to retaliate after US tightens leash on Beijing diplomats
China will deliver “a proper and necessary” response to new curbs by the State Department on its envoys to the United States, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
America’s top diplomat Mike Pompeo introduced the restrictions on Wednesday, including mandating Chinese diplomats to seek approval to visit universities or meet with local officials.
He said the measures were a counterpoint to long-established controls imposed on US diplomats in China.
American envoys have to ask permission from authorities to meet with officials, conduct outreach or even visit universities.
A US Embassy spokesman in Beijing said permission is “routinely denied”, or cancelled at the last minute.
Unapproved travel to Tibet is also off-limits.
The two countries are locked in a power struggle over trade, security and tech, while relations have been further poisoned by the coronavirus and rights issues from Hong Kong to the Uighur minority in Xinjiang.
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson in Beijing on Thursday warned of “a proper and necessary response” to the ramped-up restrictions on its envoys.
The curbs on Chinese diplomats are “a serious violation of the international law and the basic norms of international relations”, Hua Chunying told reporters.
Pompeo’s latest measures mean China’s diplomats in the US will also have to seek approval for any cultural event outside embassy or consulate properties involving more than 50 people.
Additionally, embassy social media accounts will have to be identified as accounts of the Chinese government.
The US Embassy spokesman told AFP the US was not mirroring “every aspect of China’s severe constraints”.
Still, the moves will likely dial up diplomatic hostilities between the nations.
In July the US ordered the Chinese consulate in Houston to close, prompting Beijing to shutter the American mission in Chengdu.
Bill Barr believes the entire Black Lives Matter movement is ‘fundamentally illegitimate’: CNN’s Toobin
CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on Thursday said that he believed Attorney General Bill Barr and other conservatives do not believe racism is a problem in the United States, despite ample evidence to the contrary.
While breaking down Barr's interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Toobin said that the Trump administration seems to believe that protests against police brutality were spawned by a mass delusion among Black Americans who believe they are unfairly targeted by law enforcement.
American environmentalism’s racist roots have shaped global thinking about conservation
The United States is having a long-overdue national reckoning with racism. From criminal justice to pro sports to pop culture, Americans increasingly are recognizing how racist ideas have influenced virtually every sphere of life in this country.
This includes the environmental movement. Recently the Sierra Club – one of the oldest and largest U.S. conservation organizations – acknowledged racist views held by its founder, author and conservationist John Muir. In some of his writing, Muir described Native Americans and Black people as dirty, lazy and uncivilized. In an essay collection published in 1901 to promote national parks, he assured prospective tourists that “As to Indians, most of them are dead or civilized into useless innocence.”
Trump and Barr looking to use anti-Mafia law to crack down on protesters
President Donald Trump may attempt to crack down on Black Lives Matter protests wielding a legal weapon typically used against mob bosses.
The president and some of his top officials have signaled that they may use the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act to target Black Lives Matter and Antifa activists, although legal experts are highly dubious that law would apply in those cases, reported The Daily Beast.
“It was useful, and still is sometimes, at taking down genuine organized crime,” said former federal prosecutor Ken White. “The problem is that [RICO] sounds badass so people want to use it on everything. People basically use it like an angry emoji … I think 98 percent of the time it’s invoked, it’s more emotional or performative than it is substantive.”