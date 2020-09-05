Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Chris Cillizza is awful’: CNN editor-at-large blasted for ‘the worst hot take of 2020’

Published

8 mins ago

on

Chris Cillizza (Photo: Screen capture)

Controversial CNN editor-at-large Chris Cillizza offered his take on the scandal over President Donald Trump reportedly disparaging U.S. servicemembers.

The scandal was originally reported by The Atlantlic and subsequently was largely confirmed by the Associated Press, The Washington Post and even Fox News.

But in Cillizza’s analysis, he puts the reporting on equal weight with Trump’s denials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cillizza was harshly judged for his piece, here’s some of what people were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: correction[email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘Chris Cillizza is awful’: CNN editor-at-large blasted for ‘the worst hot take of 2020’

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 5, 2020

By

Controversial CNN editor-at-large Chris Cillizza offered his take on the scandal over President Donald Trump reportedly disparaging U.S. servicemembers.

The scandal was originally reported by The Atlantlic and subsequently was largely confirmed by the Associated Press, The Washington Post and even Fox News.

But in Cillizza's analysis, he puts the reporting on equal weight with Trump's denials.

Cillizza was harshly judged for his piece, here's some of what people were saying.

https://twitter.com/nycsouthpaw/status/1302341781988823040

What a dilemma indeed!!!

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Anita Hill announces she’s voting for Biden despite ‘the mistakes’ he has made: ‘So be it’

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 5, 2020

By

Brandeis University Professor Anita Hill says she will be voting for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential campaign.

In 1991, Hill rose to national prominence when she accused Supreme Court nominee Clarance Thomas of sexual harassment. Joe Biden, who was the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee at the time, refused to call four female witness who would've reportedly supported Hill's credibility.

"Notwithstanding all of his limitations in the past, and the mistakes that he made in the past, notwithstanding those -- at this point, between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, I think Joe Biden is the person who should be elected in November," Hill told CNN's Gloria Borger.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump boat parade ends in disaster after multiple vessels sink in Texas lake

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 5, 2020

By

Texas Republicans endangered themselves on Saturday by failing to safely hold a boat parade.

"Multiple 911 calls have been made regarding boats being in distress, some sinking at the ‘Trump Boat Parade’ scheduled for Saturday afternoon on Lake Travis, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. TCSO confirmed with CBS Austin that multiple boats have been sinking and are in distress," CBS Austin reported Saturday. "The sheriff's office says calls have been made about boats along the entire route of the parade, some of the locations include: Paradise Cove, Emerald Point and West Beach."

Continue Reading
 
 