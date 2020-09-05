‘Chris Cillizza is awful’: CNN editor-at-large blasted for ‘the worst hot take of 2020’
Controversial CNN editor-at-large Chris Cillizza offered his take on the scandal over President Donald Trump reportedly disparaging U.S. servicemembers.
The scandal was originally reported by The Atlantlic and subsequently was largely confirmed by the Associated Press, The Washington Post and even Fox News.
But in Cillizza’s analysis, he puts the reporting on equal weight with Trump’s denials.
Cillizza was harshly judged for his piece, here’s some of what people were saying:
Why do you pay him to do this?
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) September 5, 2020
What a dilemma indeed!!!
Who should we believe? The Editor in Chief of a Pulitzer prize winning publication (whose report has been corroborated by WaPo and Fox News) or the biggest and most blatant liar to ever hold office?
Decisions, decisions…
— Benjamin Byron Davis (@Tooda) September 5, 2020
How the fuck does Chris Cillizza have a job and 9 million people who are way smarter than him dont?
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 5, 2020
Has Jeffrey Goldberg lied to the American public 20,000 times in the last couple years? Because if not, I’m pretty sure we don’t need to both sides this Cilliza.
— Kristen (@KristenKfromGA) September 5, 2020
I am consistently impressed at Cillizza’s ability to be worse than I expect him to be
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) September 5, 2020
Chris Cillizza is the Sean Spicer of cable journalism.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) September 5, 2020
Please fire @CillizzaCNN, or at least take his laptop away until November. This is no time for tone-deaf hacks. The fate of the republic is at stake.
— Greg Olear (@gregolear) September 5, 2020
3 other news agencies have independently confirmed the story. The question is to believe Trump or the source, not the reporter
— Person/Woman/Man/Camera/TV (@jasonpcarter) September 5, 2020
Chris Cillizza is awful, part 997. https://t.co/0QSir3Qv7G
— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) September 5, 2020
Also, The Atlantic’s reporting was corroborated by the AP and Fox News. Really perplexed as to why CNN lets these Chris Cillizza pieces be published. Do the hate clicks really drive that much traffic?
— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) September 5, 2020
HOW DOES CHRIS CILLIZZA HAVE THAT JOB.
Wait, did I say that out loud?
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 5, 2020
People like Chris Cillizza are responsible for the chaos we suffer. He subscribes to this type of thinking that tacitly accepts that truth is unknowable. It’s lazy.
2+2=4. Just because a known liar says 2+2=2, doesn’t mean we have a dilemma. https://t.co/sUAeMi5BKd
— DeMarcus 🛹 (@semperdiced) September 5, 2020
Chris Cillizza: pleasing no one except for himself since 1976 https://t.co/gzA7ki7JzX
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 5, 2020
Cilizza once called another partner at my former firm to complain about a tweet of mine, so I guess he's going to be SUPER busy for a while.
— Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) September 6, 2020
Chris Cillizza is like if The Worst Take were a person. pic.twitter.com/d2iGb4EyST
— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) September 5, 2020
how does this idiot get published (you have to perform mental contortions to imagine for a second that Trump didn't say this stuff) https://t.co/us705FCCpR
— Mark Coleman (@MarkColeman57) September 5, 2020
Jeffrey Goldberg is a respected journalist.
Donald trump has told over 20,000 lies.
Chris Cillizza is a moron.
ALL THREE ARE TRUE.
See Chris, it's not that hard. https://t.co/53agrd4Cn2
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 5, 2020
